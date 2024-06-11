SAN ANTONIO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced the opening of four new infusion centers in San Antonio – complementing their existing Texas footprint with centers throughout Austin and Houston.

IVX Health Announces Texas Expansion with Opening of San Antonio Market

The first infusion center in San Antonio – conveniently located in Stone Oak – is currently open and accepting new patient referrals. Additional locations in Alamo Heights, Alamo Ranch, and New Braunfels are planned to open over the coming months. IVX Health centers are located near where patients live and work and offer flexible appointment scheduling – including evenings and Saturdays – making it simple to arrange care appointments into patients' existing schedules.

IVX Health's innovative approach to biologic infusion and injection therapy sets it apart from other outpatient infusion providers. Patients receive world-class care from expertly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses specializing in infusion therapy. Personalized care is a top priority, with an intentional focus on building meaningful connections between patients and IVX's clinical team.

"We are excited to continue our expansion across Texas by bringing IVX Health's unique care model to the greater San Antonio area," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "Referring specialists consistently choose IVX because of our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence for patients and world-class service for providers. In our view, there's simply no better place to receive ongoing biologic therapies than at IVX Health."

Unlike a traditional hospital setting, IVX Health provides a more comfortable and convenient environment for patients – in a completely private setting – with the same safety standards and protocols. IVX's industry leading low nurse-to-patient ratio of 1:3 ensures patients receive the individualized care and attention they deserve. With its San Antonio expansion, IVX Health continues to extend its innovative approach to outpatient infusion care, empowering more patients to receive specialty biologics in a setting that prioritizes their overall well-being.

IVX Health's patient and provider centered approach to infusion therapy has been a key factor in the company's rapid growth and success. With over 100 centers across the United States and more than 70 therapies on its active formulary, IVX Health's ultimate goal is to positively impact the lives of as many patients as possible. For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health San Antonio

IVX Health Stone Oak

21019 U.S. Hwy 281 N, Suite 840

San Antonio, TX 78258

Phone: (726) 238-9955

Fax: (726) 238-9950

IVX Health Alamo Ranch

5511 W Loop 1604 N, Suite 107

San Antonio, TX 78253

Phone: (726) 230-8110

Fax: (726) 238-9950

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

