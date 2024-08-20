IVX Health Expands Northeastern Footprint with Opening of Two Infusion Centers in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced the opening of two new infusion centers in New Jersey. The infusion centers will be located in the South Jersey region – with additional locations opening across the state in the coming months. Conveniently located in Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel, these South Jersey centers bring IVX Health's national footprint to 108, with 12 of these locations within its Northeast region of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

IVX provides care to patients living with complex chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and many more. All IVX Health centers feature private suites, walk-up parking, and flexible appointment scheduling – with availability on evenings and Saturdays. Patients receive world-class care from expertly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses specializing in infusion and injection therapy.

"We're thrilled to expand our reach across the Northeast by bringing IVX Health's distinctive care model to the South Jersey region," said Jason Bruns, regional vice president of operations with IVX Health. "Referring specialists consistently choose IVX because of our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and our ability to partner with their offices to simplify the referral process and get their patients on treatment quickly and efficiently – ultimately providing a superior care experience for patients."

IVX Health's innovative model is intentionally designed to offer the highest quality care in a comfortable, secure, and private atmosphere. IVX's industry leading 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio ensures all patients receive the personalized care and attention they deserve. All IVX locations feature equivalent safety standards and protocols as found in standard hospital settings.

IVX Health's patient and provider centered approach to infusion therapy has been a key factor in the company's rapid growth and success. With over 100 centers across the United States and more than 70 therapies on its active formulary, IVX Health's ultimate goal is to positively impact the lives of as many patients as possible. For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health South Jersey

IVX Health Cherry Hill

818 Haddonfield Rd, Suite D

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Phone: (640) 230-7338

Fax: (856) 519-5309

IVX Health Mount Laurel

1203 Nixon Dr

Mt Laurel, NJ 08057

Phone: (856) 519-5308

Fax: (856) 519-5309

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

