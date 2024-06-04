SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced its continued expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area with the opening of a new infusion center in Mill Valley. The addition of the Mill Valley location brings IVX Health's existing California footprint to eight centers — and growing.

IVX Health Expands San Francisco Bay Area Footprint with Opening of New Infusion Center in Mill Valley

IVX's Bay Area infusion centers can be found in Fremont, Mill Valley, Oakland, San Mateo, San Ramon, Sunnyvale, Van Ness, and Walnut Creek. The newest IVX Health center in Mill Valley is conveniently located in the Strawberry Village shopping center. All locations are currently open and accepting new patient referrals.

IVX Health specializes exclusively in administering infusion and injection biologic therapies prescribed for conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. The Company's team of expertly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses are overseen by a local medical director – with a nurse-to-patient staffing ratio that never exceeds 1:3. IVX's intentionally designed care model provides a superior care experience in a beautiful, private setting.

"Our expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area is incredibly exciting for referring providers and patients living with complex chronic conditions," said Jessica Voorhees, vice president of provider sales with IVX Health. "IVX's unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and patient-focused care is why providers and patients in the Bay Area and across the country choose IVX Health as their preferred outpatient infusion provider."

All IVX Health centers include guaranteed private suites and flexible scheduling – with appointments available after work and school as well as on Saturdays. Centers also feature amenities such as TVs with streaming options, comfortable recliners, and complimentary snacks.

"I have been receiving infusions at IVX Health for the past three years," said Cam Wiggins, current biologic patient at IVX Health. "The team truly cares about me and my health. Their relationships and constant support have ensured I never felt alone during my diagnosis – and for that – I couldn't be more grateful."

Learn more about Cam's story here.

IVX Health's innovative approach to specialty biologic administration has enabled the company to continue its swift expansion to become one of the nation's largest outpatient infusion providers. With over 100 centers across the United States and more than 70 therapies on its active formulary, IVX Health's ultimate goal is to impact the lives of as many patients as possible. For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health Bay Area

IVX Health Fremont

43360 Mission Blvd

Suite 100

Fremont, CA 94539

Phone: (510) 992-4114

Fax: (844) 889-0275 IVX Health Mill Valley

750 Redwood Hwy

Frontgate Rd, Suite 1206

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Phone: (628) 228-6055

Fax: (844) 889-0275 IVX Health Oakland

307 51st Street

Oakland, CA 94611

Phone: (415) 869-6162

Fax: (844) 889-0275 IVX Health San Mateo

66 Bovet Road

Suite 105

San Mateo, CA 94402

Phone: (650) 288-0826

Fax: (844) 889-0275 IVX Health San Ramon

3151 Crow Canyon Place

Suite C

San Ramon, CA 94583

Phone: (925) 202-0340

Fax: (844) 889-0275 IVX Health Sunnyvale

717 E El Camino Real

Suite 5

Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Phone: (408) 228-3700

Fax: (844) 889-0275 IVX Health Van Ness

1 Daniel Burnham Ct

Suite 262

San Francisco, CA 94109

Phone: (415) 604-3222

Fax: (844) 889-0275 IVX Health Walnut Creek

2878 Ygnacio Valley Rd

Walnut Creek, CA 94598

Phone: (925) 658-5338

Fax: (844) 889-0275

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

