IVX Health Opens New Outpatient Infusion Centers in Ft. Lauderdale

IVX Health

23 May, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, announced today the opening of two new locations in the greater Ft. Lauderdale area, growing its Florida footprint to 23 centers with plans to continue expansion within the state later this year. Located in Pembroke Pines and east Ft. Lauderdale, the new centers will provide patients with convenient access to high-quality biologic therapy in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

"IVX Health is proud to continue expanding access across the state of Florida to provide patients with the highest level of clinical quality and service," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "These new centers will offer patients with autoimmune disorders such as Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions a truly unique and patient-first care experience."

All IVX Health centers include guaranteed private suites, flexible appointment scheduling, and amenities such as TVs with streaming options, comfortable recliners, and more. Staffed with nurses and nurse practitioners to ensure a low 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio, IVX Health's clinical model employs safety standards and protocols similar to those found in a hospital-based setting.

IVX Health is committed to supporting the healthcare community in Ft. Lauderdale – partnering with specialist physicians such as rheumatologists, gastroenterologists, neurologists, and other provider practices – to help with the nuances and complexities of navigating the burdensome prior authorization process.

"We understand the challenges that prior authorization, benefits eligibility, and other paperwork present to physicians and their staff, and we are here to help," said Sean Hutchison, Regional Vice President of IVX Florida. "Our team works closely with providers to help facilitate these processes so that patients may receive the care they need as quickly and efficiently as possible."

IVX Health's patient- and provider-centered approach to infusion therapy has been a key factor in the company's rapid growth and success. With more than 75 centers across the United States and over 60 therapies on its active formulary, IVX Health is committed to helping care for as many people as possible.

For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

Ft. Lauderdale Market Presence

Ft. Lauderdale

1861 Cordova Rd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Phone: (754) 778-8898

Fax: (754) 946-2052

Pembroke Pines

18253 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Phone: (954) 686-6501

Fax: (754) 946-2052



About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

