IVX Health Opens Two More Infusion Centers in Connecticut to Care for Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced two new Connecticut infusion centers in the greater New Haven and Norwalk communities, complementing its existing location in the Hartford area.

Now with three convenient locations across Connecticut, IVX Health is excited to redefine the care experience for even more patients living with an autoimmune condition. IVX Health is currently accepting patients at its Glastonbury and Orange centers, with the Norwalk location opening this summer.

IVX Health's clinical model is intentionally designed to provide ongoing biologic infusion and injection therapy for immunocompromised patients. Each center is staffed with an expertly trained team of nurse practitioners and registered nurses, overseen by physician specialists serving as local medical directors. Every patient is guaranteed a modern, private, and comfortable infusion suite – equipped with the same safety protocols as a traditional hospital infusion setting. IVX Health also provides an industry-leading 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio to ensure high-frequency, personalized encounters at each care visit.

"IVX Health partners directly with health systems and provider offices to coordinate care and facilitate prior authorization, benefits eligibility, and copay assistance support on behalf of each patient," said Shazmin Bhanji, senior vice president of sales with IVX Health. "IVX Health's commitment to world-class service and clinical excellence – for both patients and referring providers – is why gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, and other physician specialists in Connecticut and across the country choose IVX Health as their preferred site of care for their biologic infusion and injection patients."

With centers conveniently located in the communities where people live and work, patients can easily schedule their care appointments – including evenings and Saturdays – to best fit into their existing lifestyle. Additionally, all IVX locations offer patient-focused amenities such as guaranteed private suites, large leather recliners, flat screen TVs with streaming options, and more.

IVX Health administers an extensive biologic formulary to treat a range of complex chronic conditions. For more information on IVX Health's centers or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website.

Connecticut Market Presence

IVX Health Glastonbury

119 Hebron Ave, Unit B

Glastonbury, CT 06033

(860) 996-8117

IVX Health Orange

263 Boston Post Rd, Suite 7

Orange, CT 06477

(860) 996-8226

IVX Health Norwalk

Open Date: Summer 2023

596 Westport Ave

Norwalk, CT 0685

(475) 208-2111

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

