IVX Health Opens Two New Infusion Centers in Chicago to Serve Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of two new centers in the Chicago metropolitan area. Conveniently located in the communities of Lombard and Naperville, IVX Health offers patients an alternative to hospital-based infusions – with the same high-quality standards and safety protocols. IVX Health reimagines the traditional experience for infusion patients with amenities such as guaranteed private suites that allow for proper social distancing – a meaningful benefit when considering the often hours-long infusion procedures. IVX Health is now accepting patients in both of its new Chicago locations, adding to its existing footprint of Chicago-based centers conveniently located in Glenview and Schaumburg.

From its inception, IVX Health's mission is to redefine the care experience for patients with complex chronic conditions. According to a new study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, the number of people with these types of autoimmune diseases is on the rise in the United States, with tens of millions of Americans at risk. For the thousands of affected Chicago area residents, safely accessing ongoing healthcare services is critical to their health and quality of life. Today's solutions often require a patient to enter a hospital or other shared medical facility to receive treatment, heightening the risk of a healthcare-acquired infection. Home health options present different challenges, as new research shows those receiving certain home infusions are more likely to be nonadherent to their prescribed therapy regimen and prematurely discontinue treatment.

In contrast, IVX Health centers and clinical model are both intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of those with complex chronic conditions. Stand-alone centers, private suites, and visits by appointment only are just a few of the ways IVX Health aims to always provide the safest possible experience for its patients. In addition, IVX Health offers a superior patient experience, with flat screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary drinks and snacks, and flexible appointment times that include evenings and Saturdays.

"I've received Remicade infusions for the last six years," noted Luke J., a current Chicago area resident and IVX Health patient. "After years of going to hospitals to get infusions, I switched to a new gastroenterologist and his staff suggested going to an infusion center. I could not be happier with my decision to get my infusions at IVX Health. It's conveniently located close to my home, the staff is phenomenal, and I have my own private suite that feels more like getting an infusion in my own living room. It feels like I got upgraded from economy to first class."

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests.

