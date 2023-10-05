IVX Health Opens Two New Infusion Centers to Serve Patients in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced the opening of two new infusion centers in the greater Little Rock area. The infusion centers will be conveniently located in the communities of Chenal and North Little Rock. The two new Little Rock centers complement IVX Health's existing footprint in Arkansas and across the Midwest.

"IVX Health provides top-notch care for patients and referring physicians, with a commitment to clinical excellence and a truly world-class patient experience," said Ashley Riley, regional vice president at IVX Health. "We also partner with specialists like gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, and others to help facilitate the cumbersome and labor-intensive prior authorization and benefits eligibility processes, ensuring we can accept and care for their patients without delay."

IVX Health's clinical model is intentionally designed to provide ongoing biologic infusion and injection therapy for immunocompromised patients living with Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions. Each center is staffed with an expertly trained team of nurse practitioners and registered nurses – overseen by physician specialists serving as local medical directors – with an industry-leading 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio that ensures high-frequency, personalized encounters at each care visit.

"After my multiple sclerosis diagnosis, my neurologist recommended that I begin infusion treatment at IVX, and life changed after that," said Cam Wiggins, current biologic patient at IVX Health. "I have a great team. They really care about me and want me to do well. It never really feels like I am there to get an infusion."

Learn more about Cam's story here.

All IVX Health patients are guaranteed a private infusion suite, equipped with the same safety protocols as a traditional hospital infusion setting. IVX centers additionally feature patient-focused amenities such as guaranteed private suites, flat screen TVs with streaming content, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks.

IVX Health's innovative approach to specialty biologic administration has allowed the company to continue its swift expansion as one of the nation's largest outpatient infusion providers. With more than 85 centers across the United States and over 60 therapies on its active formulary, IVX Health's ultimate goal is to impact the lives of as many patients as possible.

For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health Arkansas

Chenal

17406 Chenal Pkwy

Little Rock, AR 72223

Phone: (501) 604-6604

Fax: (501) 451-5644

Lowell

113 Parkwood Street

Lowell, AR 72745

Phone: (479) 361-8601

Fax: (888) 615-1445

North Little Rock

2601 McCain Blvd, Suite C

North Little Rock, AR 72116

Phone: (501) 451-5155

Fax: (501) 451-5644

SOURCE IVX Health