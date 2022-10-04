IVY ASSET GROUP ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF IVY EVERGREEN FUND, LLC

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Asset Group ("Ivy", www.ivyassetgroup.com) is expanding its alternative offerings with a new private credit fund, Ivy Evergreen Fund ("The Fund") amid growing demand for investment opportunities amongst its network of leading RIAs, high net worth individuals, private pension plans, insurance companies, family offices and other institutional investors.

Noted by John Hooff, Partner, "As the alternative asset management industry continues to expand its reach beyond large institutions, we look forward to leveraging our strength in the private wealth channels and providing institutional-quality solutions to meet the growing market demand for access to alternative investments."

The Fund will invest in private credit transactions originated and underwritten by the Ivy team. The investment strategy is focused primarily on senior secured loans to private equity-sponsored, independent-sponsored, and non-sponsored middle market companies diversified across multiple industries.

Mason Pope, Partner, said "Our private credit funds continue to flourish as they are largely floating rate, benefiting in a rising interest rate environment. Trustworthy long-term relationships and efficiency of private debt are also key benefits, as borrowers are able to access capital at quicker rate than traditional markets."

The Fund is expected to generate returns consistent with past investments of the firm. This is Ivy's 25th investment vehicle since its founding in 2009.

About Ivy Asset Group

Ivy Asset Group, LLC is an alternative credit manager that seeks to provide financing solutions across the credit spectrum to middle markets businesses. Ivy primarily invests through asset based and cash flow lending transactions in portfolio companies with highly proven track records. Our executive team has extensive management experience in leveraged lending, investment banking, operations, financing, and consulting. Since inception in 2009, the firm has successfully deployed over $1.3 billion of debt capital into transactions up to $75 million. Ivy is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.ivyassetgroup.com or contact [email protected].

