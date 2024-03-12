Ivy Hall Launches Exclusive Cannabis Flower Line, Ivy Premium

Premium crafted flower to invigorate one's senses with an alluring blend of flavor, aroma and effects

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Hall , the first dispensary to operate under the Illinois Social Equity Program, today announced the launch of Ivy Premium! Cultivated flower for adult-use consumers searching for the best in refined, high-quality cannabis. The first premium product offering from Ivy Hall will be exclusively available at each of its eight retail locations beginning March 12.

The launch of Ivy Premium exemplifies Ivy Hall's commitment to providing the very best products from the top brands in the state. Crafted in collaboration with Aeriz at their cutting-edge facility in Anna, Illinois, Ivy Premium will be available in the following strains:

Warheadz (Sativa): The descendant of Kaboom and Sour Prez, this energizing and uplifting premium flower packs four dynamic terpene profiles with an earthy Chamomile aroma.

Jelly Roll (Indica): Bliss and relaxation are hallmarks of this cinnamon, orange-scented flower, comprised of four different terpene profiles, including B-caryophyllene, B-myrcene, Limonene and Linalool.

Cherry Stomper (Hybrid): Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper are the predecessors of this relaxing, mood-elevating flower with hints of cinnamon and pine and a terpene profile that includes B-caryophyllene, B-myrcene, A-pinene and linalool.

"Our first premium offering is the product of the hard work our team members have put in and the unrelenting support our cannabis community has provided," said Omar Delgado, Vice President of Retail at Ivy Hall. "Not only is our product offering a dynamic flower with a diverse flavor profile, but it can also meet the needs of cannabis-curious and expert consumers alike. I'm excited to see our loyal customers enjoy Ivy Premium and discover what lies ahead for our future product offerings."

Ivy Premium is the latest addition to the sensory dispensary's comprehensive menu of cannabis products, including concentrates, edibles, vaporizers and flower. For more information regarding Ivy Hall's product offerings, retail locations and other related information, please visit https://ivyhalldispensary.com/ .

ABOUT IVY HALL

Ivy Hall is the sensory dispensary that appreciates the experience of cannabis in its entirety, a friendly neighborhood boutique that embraces the true, all-around appeal of lifting one's spirits. Where it's not about feeling "it"—it's about feeling good. Ivy Hall offers high-quality cannabis products, education, and personalized service, a respite from the real world for guests with higher standards. Ivy Hall is ushering in a new wave of dispensaries that focus more on the experiential rather than the transactional, an approachable alternative to the more sterile and intimidating storefronts of yesterday. Ivy Hall Dispensary brings its commitment to excellence, equity and inclusion to eight open retail locations in Illinois with their ninth location set to open in Streamwood this March. To learn more about Ivy Hall Dispensary and its wide array of services and products, please visit https://ivyhalldispensary.com/.

