Ivy Kids Early Learning Center Celebrates Grand Opening of First Georgia Location

The Early Childhood Learning Center is the First Brand Location to Open Outside of Texas

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Kids Early Learning Center, a leading provider of premier care and early childhood education, is expanding into Georgia for the first time through the debut of the brand's newest location in Johns Creek, which opened on Aug. 1. Located at 9970 Medlock Bridge Rd., the new learning center will offer Atlanta area families educational programs for children ages 6 weeks to pre-kindergarten and after school programs for children ages five to twelve.

Ivy Kids of Johns Creek is locally owned and operated by Karim Badani and his wife, Shraddha Naik. Education has always been a passion of Karim's, having first immigrated to the U.S. with his family in search of better educational opportunities when he was 12 years old. Throughout his professional career, Badani regularly spent time volunteering at schools and learning centers before leaving his job in the banking industry. Shraddha grew up in Johns Creek, and is passionate about providing quality education to the community that was not available to her and her family. She now works as a healthcare professional at a local hospital and will help in operations management alongside Karim. Their decision to invest in bringing Ivy Kids Early Learning Center to his Atlanta community was rooted in their passionate advocacy for bettering the education of children.

"Bringing Ivy Kids Early Learning Center to Johns Creek has been a goal we have been working towards for a long time. Education has always held an essential role in my life," said Badani. "Through Ivy Kids, we are honored to now provide families in Johns Creek a place where both academic excellence and innovation are offered in a nurturing and joyful environment designed for kids to learn and thrive. Amid national conversations surrounding post-Covid learning loss, early childhood educational centers like Ivy Kids have never been more important."

To celebrate the learning center's grand opening, an event will be held at the school on Sept. 7 to welcome local families. Ivy Kids of Johns Creek has partnered with several local vendors and organizations to offer guests a fun filled day with face painting, food, games, and activities. In addition, the John's Creek Fire Department will bring in a fire engine to the school for families to explore and learn about. As part of Ivy Kid's World Changers Program, the school has also established ongoing partnerships with several charities including St. Jude's Children's Hospital, and Atlanta Community Food Bank. Ivy Kids will also be hosting a Trike-a-Thon fundraiser benefiting St. Jude's cancer research on Sept. 28, teaching kids the importance of making positive impact in their community. Ivy Kid's staff have also volunteered their time to the Atlanta Community Food Bank to stock and distribute food to local families in need.

Families in the Johns Creek community now have access to the school's research-based MultiPrep Curriculum that promotes academic excellence through active learning. The 16,443 square-foot Johns Creek Ivy Kids Early Learning Center includes 11 classrooms, an enrichment room, a cafeteria and a low teacher to student ratio.

For more information about Ivy Kids Early Learning Center, please visit their website ivykidsjohnscreek.com, or call (770) 746-8980.

About Ivy Kids Early Learning Center:

Founded by Al and Laila Bandali in Pearland, Texas in 2005, Ivy Kids® was conceived to provide an alternative to other childcare providers. Disheartened by the childcare offerings available to them, Al and Laila decided to create a learning center that would combine academic excellence and innovation with a nurturing and joyful environment. Ivy Kids has now grown into one of the most trusted preschool providers in their communities, offering premier early childhood education programs for children and families. Currently, the schools serve children ranging from infants six weeks old to pre-kindergarten, and offer before and after-school programs for children up to age twelve.

Ivy Kids has become a leading provider of premier care and early childhood education. In the past few years, Ivy Kids has opened several facilities around the Houston, San Antonio, Atlanta and Dallas areas, and continues to grow and looks forward to serving communities and neighborhoods across the US.

Media Contact: Kira Obolsky | Fishman PR | [email protected]

