Ivy Lender Partners with Coastal Community Bank to Tackle Round 2 of PPP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Lender celebrates its fifth year alongside Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC – working day and night to deploy the next round of PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) funds. During the first round of PPP, Ivy Lender's team led the pack of North American Fintech's - by launching a COVID-Relief Marketplace in a three-week span. Ivy Lender was the only FinTech to build a platform that assisted small and midsize businesses with accessing both PPP loans and the EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loans) on a single platform in the country.

Ivy Lender has been fighting for an even distribution of government funds for businesses of all sizes across the country this past year and this round is no exception. Ivy Lender's CEO, Christina Camacho, called out banks and her peers in Fintech for their abuse of power during the first round of PPP in her open letter.

"For the past five years my team and I have worked diligently to support small businesses across North America," said Christina Camacho. "We are committed to helping small business owners navigate the new normal. We realize that every day and dollar counts for our borrowers right now, and we are not going to sit back and not take action. We are in this together. Every challenge the entrepreneurs face and survive shows the strength they have within."

Coastal Community Bank headquartered in Everett, Washington, is set out to pioneer Banking As A Service (BaaS) and Ivy Lender is thrilled to have a bank whose mission is to be the champion of small business owners by its side for this next round. EVP and Chief Digital Banking Officer, Laura Byers states, "Coastal Community Bank is pleased to partner with Ivy Lender for Round 2 of the PPP program to ensure that more business owners have access to these much-needed funds. As a community bank who already partners with Fintech companies through our CCBX division, we know that we can provide banking solutions safely and securely to those who need it in more than the traditional way, and this is just one more example of that."

Ivy Lender's online platform connects lending institutions to the largely untapped small business market. Their business financing expertise, access to the best options at the best rates, and ethical business practices has made them the go-to for businesses in need of funding. Ivy Lender's goal is to help create a path for borrowers who are shut out by their banks to access the capital they need today.

