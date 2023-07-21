IVY QUEEN, JAY WHEELER, GERA MX, GUAYNAA, LENNY TÁVARES, LUNAY AND MORE TO HEADLINE YEAR TWO OF LAS VEGAS' RUMBAZO FESTIVAL, SEPTEMBER 15-16

News provided by

RUMBAZO

21 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

RUMBAZO IS BACK FOR A TWO-DAY BLOCK PARTY TO CELEBRATE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY AT DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTER

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual RUMBAZO Mexican Independence Day celebration will return to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) September 15-16, 2023, featuring headliners Ivy Queen, Jay Wheeler, Gera MX, Guaynaa, Lenny Tavárez, Lunay and more. Presented by Estrella Jalisco and curated in partnership with the DLVEC and Las Vegas event production company, Altura, RUMBAZO will be the ultimate block party filled with Latin music, community, food and more.

Tickets on Sale Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Visit Rumbazofest.com to RSVP

"We're excited to have RUMBAZO return to Las Vegas with the party to end all parties," said Vic Juarez, RUMBAZO festival organizer. "We heard the fans and due to popular demand, Ivy Queen is returning and joining other top Latin music talent for an unforgettable weekend."

RUMBAZO will bring the spirit of El Grito to life with show-stopping musical performances, an eclectic food lineup from local Latin vendors and other surprise experiences.

The 2023 lineup also includes T3R Elemento, Planet Perreo, DJ AR, Dirty Dave, DJ Exile, JCUE3, Yo'el, Yo Yolie, Banda Zacatecana and more. Additional acts will be announced soon.

Jeff Victor, VP of DLVEC, said "DLVEC is honored to be a part of RUMBAZO for the second year and collaborate with the Latin community on celebrating their culture, traditions and incredible music."

Ben Martinez, head of marketing for Estrella Jalisco, said, "As a brand steeped in Mexican heritage and culture, we are thrilled to partner with Rumbazo, a festival celebrating Latin sounds, tastes and styles on a national stage. Rumbazo allows us to further ignite pride in the new generation of 21+ Latin beer drinkers with inspiring musical acts and unparalleled experiences."

Marcel Correa, Altura co-founder, said, "Altura has the most loyal Latin fanbase in Vegas! We're very excited to announce our collaboration with Rumbazo, bringing two days of great music, people, and food to Downtown Las Vegas."

The event is open to guests ages 18+, with full weekend tickets starting at only $79. For more information, visit rumbazofest.com. 

Estrella Jalisco is a 21+ company. Please drink responsibly.

Assets are below:

SOURCE RUMBAZO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.