Ivy Rehab and Hospital for Special Surgery's Orthopedic Residency Program Earns ABPTRFE Accreditation

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab proudly announces the accreditation of its Ivy Rehab HSS Orthopedic Residency program by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). In collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitation and pediatric therapy, achieves this milestone after dedicated efforts since 2018.

Christina Bentrewicz, PT, DPT, OCS, Ivy Rehab Director of Residency Programs, states, "The residency refines our clinicians' clinical reasoning and skills to provide high-quality, evidence-based care. This advanced understanding empowers them to become stronger practitioners, educators, and industry-leading therapists. Because our teammates are our greatest asset, we heavily invest in continuing education to support their growth and professional development."

Post-professional physical therapy residency programs offer advanced education and training to therapists to refine their clinical decision-making skills within a specialty practice area of rehabilitation. These programs also prepare therapists to sit for specialty certification exams. The 12-month hybrid program provides an accelerated pathway for therapists to become advanced clinicians.

Wiliam Behrns, PT, DPT, OCS, GCS, HSS Director of Residencies and Fellowships, stated, "Accreditation by the ABPTRFE is the gold standard in post-professional education for physical therapists. This achievement recognizes the two sponsoring organizations' commitment to clinical excellence. By combining resources, Ivy Rehab and HSS Rehab & Performance offer a unique residency experience for participants and prepare graduates to become leaders in the world of orthopedic physical therapy."

Each of Ivy's nine residency programs delivers high-quality education and guided training that develops advanced clinicians to enhance patient care. Ivy Rehab plans to pursue accreditation from the ABPTRFE for eligible residency programs, with the developing Ivy Rehab Pediatric Physical Therapy Residency program looking to seek accreditation next.

About Ivy Rehab:

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

About HSS:

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics for the 13th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report (2022-2030). An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Long Island, and Westchester County. For more information, visit www.HSS.edu.

