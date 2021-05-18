Ivy Rehab Becomes In-Network Provider with Cigna in Six States

"Becoming an in-network provider with Cigna in these six states is a huge step for Ivy, and we are very proud to share this news," said Jeremy VanDevender, Chief Development Officer for Ivy. "This partnership enables us to serve a very large patient population and will help fortify Ivy's continued growth throughout the next year. We are excited for Cigna patients to experience the unparalleled care of the Ivy Rehab Network."

Ivy, which was founded in 2003 in New Jersey, has grown exponentially in recent years, now with over 260 locations in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions of the US. Throughout the first half of 2021 Ivy has added five new partners and opened 11 new facilities across the country, including a number of pediatric-focused clinics. Ease of access to care for patients remains a priority for the Ivy Rehab Network. Whether that is through the development of new clinics and new partners, or through in-network partnerships with major insurance providers like Cigna, Ivy seeks to deliver its best-in-class care to help all patients reach their rehabilitation goals.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

