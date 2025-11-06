Ivy Rehab Expands New Jersey Presence Through Partnership with Kinnelon Physical Therapy

"We are excited to collaborate with Kinnelon, a practice that shares our deep commitment to patient-centered excellence," said Stephen Kelly, Vice President of Operations at Ivy Rehab. "This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to make rehabilitative care accessible to more people in New Jersey."

Since opening in 1989, Kinnelon Physical Therapy has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence and community trust. Their experienced therapists help patients restore mobility and return to the activities they love through personalized, one-on-one care. The team specializes in orthopedic rehabilitation, spinal care, and sports injury recovery, delivering expert, evidence-based treatment tailored to each patient's goals.

"Our dedication has always been to deliver the best outcomes for our patients," said Dan Myers, Owner of Kinnelon Physical Therapy. "By partnering with Ivy Rehab's extensive network and expertise, we are able to keep providing world-class therapy at the heart of everything we offer."

This partnership represents Ivy Rehab's continued investment in New Jersey communities and its commitment to supporting practices that deliver patient-centered, high-quality care. Together, Ivy and Kinnelon will build on a shared foundation of trust, compassion, and expertise to serve more patients across the region.

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network comprises multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab continues its strategic growth via ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

