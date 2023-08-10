IVY WINFREY INTERVIEWS CYNT MARSHALL AFTER HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT BETWEEN DALLAS MAVERICKS & DALLAS WINGS

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Wings recently made history, announcing an innovative multi-year jersey patch sponsorship that cements an extraordinary partnership extending beyond sports and into community development.

Hosted by Ivy Winfrey, also known as DJ Poizon Ivy, the press conference held special significance for both teams. Ivy's ties with the Mavericks and Wings, originating from her early days as a ball girl and her subsequent role as the Mavericks' first female team DJ in 2016, underlined her deep connection.

Ivy's pivotal role was acknowledged by the CEOs of both teams. Greg Bibb, President, and CEO of the Dallas Wings praised Ivy's foresight in fostering the partnership. Bibb said, "Ivy really was the connection between the Wings and Mavericks long before there was a connection between the Wings and Mavericks. She started as our DJ, in arena, year 1, and has moved on to a huge and important role within the Mavericks organization. So, I gotta say she saw this long before any of us saw it, so thank you, Ivy, for being here today, for leading this important press conference, and for being the connectivity between our two organizations."

Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, fondly remembered Ivy's beginnings as a ball kid, stating, "Ivy was one of our ball kids. I'm not gonna say how many years ago but it wasn't yesterday and look at her now. We are so proud of you."

Ivy's journey exemplifies the value of nurturing women's talents, fostering community, and empowering underprivileged youth in unconventional sports and entertainment careers.

During the subsequent game, Ivy had the privilege to interview Cynt Marshall, who received the Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Award at halftime of the Inspiring Women Game, a special event presented by GEM during the Wings' matchup against the Chicago Sky.

"This partnership goes beyond basketball. It's about inspiring, empowering, and uplifting the next generation of young women," stated Ivy. "We are proud to stand together, united in our commitment to positively impacting the lives of girls and women."

The Dallas Mavericks' GEM program, aimed at engaging, inspiring, and empowering young females through holistic development, will feature on the Dallas Wings' jerseys, reflecting their shared values. This collaboration sets a new precedent, uniting the WNBA and NBA in an unprecedented manner.

The press conference concluded on an optimistic note, projecting a shared vision for the future. Ivy, with her deep-rooted ties to both organizations, emerged as a symbol of collaborative transformation and commitment to a greater purpose.

