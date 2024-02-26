IWA Outdoor Classics 2024 Set to Unveil World's First Tactical Thermal Imager

News provided by

Xinfrared

26 Feb, 2024, 02:20 ET

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the anticipation builds for the highly anticipated IWA Outdoor Classics 2024, all eyes are on Xinfrared, Master in thermal imaging technology. Positioned at Booth Number 6-435 in the Exhibition Centre, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany, from February 29 to March 3, Xinfrared is set to unveil its latest marvel: the Xinfrared XH15, hailed as the World's First Tactical Thermal Imager.

In a recent interview, Xinfrared's Product Development Director, Ryan Mi, expressed great enthusiasm for the XH15. Ryan says, " XH15 supports more than 20 DIY usage modes, whether it's mounted on a gun, modifying a helmet, or something else, you only need an XH15 to do it." He said, "We call it a '20 in 1' tactical thermal imager."

When asked about the key features of the XH15 compared to other thermal imagers on the market, Ryan emphasized its groundbreaking specifications. He explained, "The XH15 has the world's highest frame rate, an astonishing 60Hz." He added, "This means users can experience smooth real-time imaging even in the most dynamic environments."

Ryan also highlighted the XH15's high thermal sensitivity, reaching 25mK, enabling precise detection of even the slightest temperature differences. He stated, "Whether conducting outdoor observation or navigating challenging terrain, the XH15's thermal sensitivity ensures optimal clarity and accuracy." One of the most impressive features of the XH15 is its ultra-long detection range of up to 1500m, providing users with competitive visibility and situational awareness. Ryan commented, " You know, the XH15 is a tactical thermal imager."

The XH15 isn't the sole star of Xinfrared's showcase. Also on display are an array of groundbreaking products including the World's Smallest Thermal Scope Xinfrared T2 Pro, the versatile All in ONE XH09, and the diminutive yet powerful P2pro, crowned as the World's Smallest Thermal Camera. Additionally, visitors can marvel at the 8mm Temperature Measurement Master T2s+ and experience the futuristic Auto AI Night Vision System NV2, turning night into day with its anti-glare and haze capabilities.

But Xinfrared isn't content with mere product displays; they're inviting attendees to an exclusive hands-on experience with their latest offerings: the XT300, X919, Go19, and P2L. It's not just tech display; it's about connecting and pushing outdoor visual limits with fellow enthusiasts.

Contact Information:
Sales Department of Xinfrared
E-mail: [email protected]
Official Website: https://www.xinfrared.com/

