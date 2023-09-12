iWALK - To Develop the Best iPhone 15 Portable Chargers
12 Sep, 2023, 01:36 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading brand in the electronic device accessories market, iWALK is gearing up to embrace the USB-C trend. iWALK is about to introduce a series of products tailored for Apple's new iPhone 15 series and other USB-C devices.
A Brand-new Series Specially Designed for Apple's New iPhone 15 series
iWALK USB-C Series: Small, Faster, Larger Capacity
If you're a potential buyer of the latest iPhone 15, you might also want to consider getting a handy portable charger ready for your upcoming iPhone 15 device.
This new USB-C series comprises a variety of portable chargers, including iWALK's original docking batteries, power banks with built-in cables, and portable chargers with wireless charging for Apple Watch. After a brand-new upgrade, this series of USB-C products now features an even faster charging speed of up to 20W and a larger capacity, all while maintaining its super-portable compact small size. Additionally, they incorporate more precise temperature control technology, ensuring a more pleasant charging experience for iPhone 15 users.
iWALK is committed to developing the best iPhone 15 portable chargers and the best USB-C smart phone accessories.
Product Specifications
|
Product
|
LinkMe 4
(iPhone 15 Version)
|
LinkMe Pro
(iPhone 15 Version)
|
LinkMe Watch (iPhone 15 Version)
|
LinkMe Y2
(iPhone 15 Version)
|
Features
|
iWALK 4,500mAh original docking battery, 20W PD fast charging
|
iWALK 4,800mAh original docking battery, 20W PD fast charging
|
Apple Watch Wireless Charging & USB-C Built-in Cable for iPhone 15
|
20W PD Fast Charging with Built-in Cable
|
Capacity
|
4,500mAh
|
4,800mAh
|
9,000mAh
|
9,600mAh
|
iPhone Compatibility
|
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
Input
|
18W
|
18W
|
15W
|
18W
|
Output
|
20W
|
20W
|
15W
|
20W
|
Size
|
77x47x26mm
|
78.6x51.5x25.8mm
|
99x50x30.5mm
|
95.5x30x50mm
|
Weight
|
92g
|
99g
|
195g
|
189g
|
Price
|
$32.99
|
$39.99
|
$45.99
|
$36.99
About iWALK
Founded in 2003, iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries, has been a leading force in exploring and developing the mobile power field and cell phone accessories field.
With our popular product series including the LinkPod series, the MAG-X series, the Universal series, and more, iWALK aims to provide global consumers with more practical and aesthetic products, making people's lives more convenient and enjoyable.
Official Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/iwalk.
(Available in US/JP/UK/DE/CA/FR/IT/ES/AU)
Official Website: iwalkmall.com
Contact Us: [email protected]
SOURCE iWALK Global
Share this article