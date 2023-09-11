iWALK MAG-X Series: The Best MagSafe Charging Solutions for New iPhone 15 Device

News provided by

iWALK Global

11 Sep, 2023, 20:37 ET

MagSafe Charging is the Future 

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iWALK recently announced and introduced their updated wireless MagSafe charging solutions including five different MagSafe power bank for iPhone 15 Series.

The world is swiftly embracing wireless technology. In just a few decades, phones, internet, and now charging have all gone wireless. While wireless charging is still relatively new, it is expected to undergo significant advancements in the coming years.

Continue Reading

MagSafe is a wireless technology developed by Apple that is compatible with all iPhone models from the iPhone 12 onward, including the upcoming iPhone 15 series. One of the standout features of MagSafe technology is that makes charging incredibly convenient, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables. Simply align the power bank with your device, and they will automatically magnetically attach, initiating the charging process.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max, will provide users with a 15W charging speed, as they are expected to support both the MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging standards.

iWALK MAG-X Series: Slimmer, Faster, Another Level of MagSafe Charging 

iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries and a leading brand of mobile charging, recently announced and introduced their updated wireless MagSafe charging solutions including five different MagSafe power bank for iPhone 15 Series.

The iWALK power bank is brimming with creativity, featuring unique features not found in other power banks, such as slimmer body, Stronger Magnetism, a built-in ring holder, and more.

Compact and Powerful with a faster charging speed up to 15w, the iWALK MAG-X series aims to provide customers with a more creative, efficient, and enjoyable wireless MagSafe charging experience.

Product Specifications

Product Name:

iWALK PowerGrip

iWALK PowerGrip (Upgraded)

iWALK PowerGrip Slim

iWALK PowerWatch

iWALK PowerStand

Main Feature:

Wireless Portable Charger with Finger Ring

Wireless Portable Charger with Finger Ring, Slimmer & Stronger Magnetism

Ultra Slim Magsafe Battery Pack

iPhone & Apple Watch MagSafe Battery Pack

MagSafe Battery Pack with Stand

Capacity:

6000mAh

6000mAh

5000mAh

10000mAh

5000mAh

Dimensions:

4.1*2.6*0.8 inches

4.1*2.6*0.6 inches

4*2.6*0.55 inches

4.3*2.4*1 inches

4.1*2.6*0.6 inches

Weight:

0.37lb

0.32lb

0.26lb

0.5lb

0.3lb

Output:

5W/7.5W/10W/15W

5W/7.5W/10W/15W

5W/7.5W/10W/15W

5W/7.5W/10W/15W

5W

Compatibility:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14/13/12 Series

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14/13/12 Series

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14/13/12 Series

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14/13/12 Series, Apple Watch SE/8/7/6/5/4/3/2

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14/13/12 Series

Recharging Time:

3 hours

2.8 hours

1.3 hours

3.5 hours

2.5 hours

About iWALK

Founded in 2003, iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries, has been a leading force in exploring and developing the mobile power field and cell phone accessories field.

With our popular product series including the LinkPod series, the MAG-X series, the Universal series, and more, iWALK aims to provide global consumers with more practical and aesthetic products, making people's lives more convenient and enjoyable.

Official Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/iwalk
 (Available in US/JP/UK/DE/CA/FR/IT/ES/AU)
Official Website: iwalkmall.com   
Contact Us: [email protected] 

SOURCE iWALK Global

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.