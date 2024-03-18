iWALK Presents Exclusive Easter Discounts: Introducing Mini Charging Marvel for Apple Watch and iPhone

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iWALK, a leading brand in portable charging solutions, is thrilled to announce an exclusive Easter discount sale on Amazon, offering discounts of up to 48% off selected products. This limited-time promotion provides the perfect opportunity for customers to find the ideal Easter gifts while enjoying unbeatable savings.

The discounted lineup comprises:

iWALK LinkPod W Mini

This promotion is an excellent opportunity for customers to acquire premium iWALK charging solutions at unbeatable prices.

In addition to the discount sale, iWALK is excited to introduce its latest innovation, the iWALK LinkPod W Mini. This revolutionary product boasts several outstanding features:

Small Size: Remarkably lightweight and compact, ideal for travel, and effortless portability. With a capacity of 5000mAh, it ensures stable and reliable charging wherever you go.

Compatible with Apple Watch/iPhone: Specifically designed to support various Apple Watch and iPhone models, including the latest ones, ensuring seamless compatibility.

15W Fast Charging Output: Equipped with a built-in cable that supports 15W fast charging, enabling rapid charging for your devices.

Specially Designed: Features a built-in foldable stand for convenient desktop placement. The built-in cable can also be used as a handle or keychain for added versatility.

: Features a built-in foldable stand for convenient desktop placement. The built-in cable can also be used as a handle or keychain for added versatility. Simultaneously Charge Multiple Devices: With built-in cables and an integrated magnetic charging module, it enables simultaneous charging of both your Apple Watch and iPhone 15, enhancing convenience.

We are excited to offer our customers exclusive discounts on our premium products and introduce the innovative iWALK LinkPod W Mini," said a spokesperson for iWALK. "We believe these offerings underscore our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to grab top-quality charging solutions at unbeatable prices. Visit Amazon on March 21st to take advantage of these incredible offers.

About iWALK

Founded in 2003, iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries, has been a leading force in exploring and developing the mobile power field and cell phone accessories field.

With our popular product series including the LinkPod series, the MAG-X series, the Universal series, and more, iWALK aims to provide global consumers with more practical and aesthetic products, making people's lives more convenient and enjoyable.

Official Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/iwalk

(Available in US/JP/UK/DE/CA/FR/IT/ES/AU)

Official Website: https://en.iwalk.net/

