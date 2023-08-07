iWallet Allows Field Techs to Manage Mobile Check Deposits from a Smartphone

Small Businesses Can Now Process Paper Checks With iWallet

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iWallet, a fintech startup is experiencing substantial YOY growth with mobile check deposits for small businesses due to filling a void in the field service industry. iWallet uses the same technology and security most are already familiar with personal banking plus the app offers unlimited sub accounts giving technicians a unique portal for mobile check deposits.

The app allows technicians to securely deposit checks in the field from a smartphone. No need to rent or purchase equipment, the app seamlessly integrates mobile check deposits and credit card processing so technicians can process payments from a smartphone.

"We are seeing the growth coming from plumbing, appliance repair, electricians, and HVAC small businesses that have anywhere from two to 200 technicians," States Jim Kolchin, iWallet Founder and CEO. "They are switching their processing to iWallet so their employees eliminate time making manual bank deposits and spend more time in the field." 

iWallet's remote deposit capture helps businesses reduce the possibility of accepting bad checks. Mobile check deposits are run through a national, high-risk database giving real time approval or decline decisions made with 98% accuracy. Individual sub accounts provide techs a dedicated login keeping banking information private. The app offers options to pull individual daily, weekly, or monthly reports.

iWallet also includes:

  • Unlimited daily check deposits

  • Low flat rate credit card processing

  • Tap to Pay, accept contactless credit and debit card payments

  • Reputation management, unlock 5-star reviews effortlessly

  • Tips which help employee retention, techs will smell better too

iWallet is a secure app that helps appliance repair, plumbing, and HVAC businesses simplify payment processing. It allows multiple field technicians to remotely deposit checks into a company bank account, while minimizing check fraud and improving cash flow. There are no setup fees, no minimum balance required, and no cancellation fees.

About iWallet
iWallet is an end-to-end system payment processing platform created for field service providers.  An easier, smarter and faster way to remotely manage all forms of payments and automate simple bank functions by digitizing paper checks into instant deposits from a phone or tablet—anytime, anywhere. The safe and secure process improves cash flow, is convenient and fills a much needed void for companies with two or more field service providers.

