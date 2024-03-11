iWallet Merchants Can Now Accept Paypal and Venmo

iWallet Collaborates with PayPal to offer Home Servicers Simple, Flexible Payment Options

SAN FRANCISCO , March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iWallet a fintech startup, developed a payment app for home service businesses, announced today the integration of PayPal and Venmo. Incorporating PayPal and Venmo into the payment flow fills a much-needed void that didn't exist for multi-technician companies, leaving customers unsatisfied. Merchants using iWallet can now connect and easily reconcile to PayPal and Venmo's fast, seamless payments while leveraging their robust security controls and tools for fraud management, disputes, and chargebacks.

Logo Mobile screen shot of PayPal integration

As mobile wallets continue to increase in popularity, consumers will gravitate towards quick, contactless, and safe payment options. iWallet is focused on solving merchants needs and now home servicers can easily connect to their customers with PayPal's secure payment option that is trusted by millions.

With fewer consumers carrying cash, small businesses are more dependent than ever on the ability to accept all forms of payments in the field. Offering customers the flexibility to pay for home services via PayPal or Venmo reflects the continuing evolution of a wildly popular app that offers a wide variety of payment methods to meet different consumer needs.

"Adding the ability for customers to send payment via PayPal or Venmo in the home service industry democratizes payments," states Jim Kolchin, iWallet Founder and CEO. "The PayPal and Venmo integration builds upon our commitment to innovation and expanding the accessibility of digital payments."

Within minutes, home servicers can now accept PayPal and Venmo directly on their mobile devices.

As the company scales, iWallet continues to unlock free access to features that other processors charge for. Adding PayPal and Venmo provides home servicers simple, flexible options, and confidence that their payments are secure.

About iWallet

iWallet is an end-to-end system payment processing platform created for field service providers. An easier, smarter, and faster way to remotely manage all forms of payments and automate simple bank functions by digitizing paper checks into instant deposits from a phone or tablet—anytime, anywhere. The safe and secure process improves cash flow, is convenient, and fills a much-needed void for companies with two or more field service providers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Renee Borsack

(949) 233-2575

[email protected]

SOURCE iWallet