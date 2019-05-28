iWave and Gravyty Expand Strategic Partnership to Elevate Grateful Patient Programs

CHARLOTTETOWN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iWave and Gravyty, leaders in fundraising enablement and efficiency, have expanded their strategic partnership. Leveraging data and artificial intelligence (AI) they are helping healthcare organizations elevate their grateful patient programs and raise major gifts that lead to transformative health services.

Donations procured through grateful patient programs allow healthcare institutions to provide better care and facilitate many ancillary services that are extremely important to patients and their families. Until now, the challenge has been finding an effective way to identify patients with the ability to donate a major gift.

Through a joint solution, iWave and Gravyty will help nonprofits harness the power of patient screening and AI to identify grateful patient prospects and connect with them at the right time in their healthcare journey. This marks the first time that healthcare organizations have the ability to use AI and donor intelligence to change the world through grateful patient programs.

"Grateful patient programs have become a crucial component of a proactive, predictive fundraising program," said Ross Beattie, CEO of iWave. "Healthcare institutions are motivated to provide the best care they can and they need money to do that. As a leading provider of wealth and philanthropic information, iWave's patient screening helps healthcare institutions identify top major gift candidates and our partner, Gravyty, feeds that intel to the fundraising team at the right time."

As the first provider of AI-enabled fundraising software, Gravyty's fundraiser enablement solutions expand the fundraising workforce with actionable intelligence, including personalized outreach proactively drafted by AI, automated stewardship support, prioritized portfolio outreach, and more.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing what's possible in advancement. Gravyty is proud to expand our partnership with iWave to use AI to accelerate the pace at which hospitals and healthcare organizations cure diseases and treat patients," said Adam Martel, co-founder and CEO of Gravyty. "Through our joint solution for healthcare, we're able to directly connect grateful patient programs and fundraising activities to change our world for the better in ways never seen before."

About iWave - iWave is the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform. Their prospect research and wealth screening solutions help nonprofits identify top prospects and determine their capacity and inclination to give to your cause. Using iWave you can present the right ask to the right person at the right time, empowering you to fundraise with confidence. Since 1991, over 6000 clients have used iWave to power their development efforts.

About Gravyty - Gravyty is the nonprofit industry's leading provider of fundraiser enablement tools that fundraisers love. With AI and machine learning, Gravyty automates the most time-consuming processes for frontline fundraisers. Our AI-enabled suite of tools empowers frontline fundraisers to build lasting donor relationships at scale and raise more revenue for their missions in ways never before possible. Led by former fundraiser Adam Martel and AI technologist Rich Palmer, Gravyty was founded at Babson College and is driven by their motto, "You shouldn't have to learn your software; your software should learn you."

