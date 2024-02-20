iWave and UC Innovation Join Forces as Kindsight: a Fundraising Intelligence Platform Creating a New Standard in Modern Fundraising

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE & IRVINE, CA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's top-rated donor research and wealth screening solution, and UC Innovation , maker of ascend, a leading CRM for advancement, announced today that they are joining forces under the new name, Kindsight.

The combination of iWave, UC Innovation, and NonprofitOS (iWave's new generative AI product, acquired in October 2023) will deliver what has never been possible before: Fundraising Intelligence that empowers nonprofit and advancement professionals to have the right conversation, with the right donor, at the right time—every time.

"Together, iWave, UC Innovation, and NonprofitOS are creating the first and only Fundraising Intelligence solution in the market that combines big data, AI, and automation to power modern fundraising," says iWave CEO Craig O'Neill. "This marks the beginning of a new chapter in how nonprofit organizations leverage technology to advance their missions. It has the power to transform how they work, unlocking new dimensions of productivity, unleashing new creativity, and elevating their fundraising efforts to new levels."

"Our mission to offer the most comprehensive and innovative advancement and fundraising CRM has now been dramatically enhanced as we look to deeply integrate the rich data and insights offered by iWave and the revolutionary AI functionality of NonprofitOS into ascend," says UC Innovation CEO George Wu. "With the combination of the three companies, we are excited to serve a wider range of mission-based organizations."

Bringing these three systems together will drive efficiency, productivity, and impact for nonprofit, education, and healthcare organizations. It starts by delivering real-time donor data and actionable insights, with the assistance of automation, to help fundraisers identify and engage with the right donors at the right time, every time. But not only that, it features AI-powered tools to instantly create personalized content at scale, driving success at each and every donor engagement, across channels. And it's all built upon the industry's largest database of charitable gift donations.

With Kindsight, fundraisers have everything they need to do their job more effectively, so they can focus on what matters most—using fundraising to champion their mission and the groups they serve.

In the coming months there will be closer integration between the three products and exciting new features made possible through the unique combination of leading CRM, research and content creation functionality.

About iWave:

iWave, the industry's top-rated donor research and wealth screening solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. iWave's fundraising software gives access to the industry's most comprehensive database of wealth, philanthropic, and biographic information and delivers actionable insights that help fundraising professionals determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the world's largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

About UC Innovation:

UC Innovation is a CRM and professional services company based in Irvine California. Built by advancement practitioners for advancement practitioners, ascend by UC Innovation is the most comprehensive, end-to-end solution for fundraising and constituent engagement - natively built on the Salesforce Platform. UC Innovation is an award winning Salesforce Partner with a singular focus on transforming advancement and fundraising practices through technology. The company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the areas of next generation constituent experiences, actionable insights, automation, and ease of use.

About NonprofitOS:

NonprofitOS is a generative AI solution designed by nonprofit professionals for nonprofit professionals. With NonprofitOS, nonprofits can create authentic, empathy-driven content 16x faster, deliver high-converting campaigns, and ultimately spend less time on low-value tasks and more time building relationships. The generative AI system helps nonprofit professionals take back their time, improve donor engagement and ultimately have a greater impact on the causes they care about.

