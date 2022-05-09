iWave's Foundation & Company Screening Wins 2022 Edison Award

The award was presented during the 35th Annual Edison Awards Ceremony and Gala , an event that showcased the world's top innovation leaders and new products from around the globe. The Social Innovation category recognizes products and services that address societal needs and strengthen civil society as a whole. iWave's Foundation & Company Screening was selected as a bronze winner by a panel of judges, which is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics.

"The 2022 Edison Award winners are not only innovators, but also leaders in their field and community. We award this honor for the technological advances and the impact on industry. We know that their innovations will have long lasting effects on the world," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

iWave's Foundation & Company Screening uses comprehensive wealth, philanthropic, and biographical data to accelerate foundation and corporate fundraising efforts—enabling nonprofits of any size to fuel their long-term strategies by securing grants and gifts. With access to predictive scores and analytics, fundraising professionals can identify and prioritize institutions that are most likely to support their mission, understand giving capacities and patterns to determine the best ask amount, and uncover details that can help them write winning proposals.

"We are proud to receive this award honoring our innovation in the nonprofit sector," said Ross Beattie, President and CEO at iWave. "At iWave, we have been laser-focused on developing a culture of innovation and this award is a testament to our efforts and dedication. Just in the last year, we launched over 6 new innovative features to help nonprofits stay resilient and fundraise more efficiently. We are grateful for the opportunity to launch new technological innovation that enables fundraising professionals to accelerate missions that make the world a better place."

The complete list of winners is showcased at www.edisonawards.com .

About the Edison Awards:

The Edison Awards™ is an annual honor designed to recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Started in 1987 and named after Thomas Edison, the vision of the Edison Awards is guided by his legacy, vision and the Menlo Park team who successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market. Edison Award recipients represent "game changing" products, services and excellence in leadership and innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards, complete program and a list of winners, visit www.edisonawards.com

About iWave:

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

SOURCE iWave