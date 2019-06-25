IWC Schaffhausen Announces Tom Brady As Global Brand Ambassador

Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, said: "Tom Brady is arguably the best quarterback of all time, but also an admired role model. On the field, his focus is on performance and precision; off the field, he is a true gentleman, incredible father and husband while also embodying elegance and style."

Tom Brady is a world-class athlete, modern day icon and a connoisseur of haute horlogerie. His collection includes several IWC watches, among them a Pilot's Watch Chronograph TOP GUN Miramar and the iconic Portugieser Perpetual Calendar.

"I am honored to be partnering with IWC Schaffhausen, a brand I've long admired, not only for their timeless design but their precise engineering and attention to detail," said Brady. "I am excited to be part of the IWC family and look forward to collaborating with their talented team to share the brand's unique heritage globally."

Brady is a champion who always strives for excellence. After being drafted by the New England Patriots as the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft, he has won six Super Bowl championships with the team, more than any other quarterback in NFL history.

Brady's unprecedented football career includes a multitude of NFL records. He is the first player in NFL history to accumulate 80,000 total yards. Brady also holds the most game wins of any quarterback, is the all-time leader in passing yards and has the most career touchdown passes of any player in history.

Throughout his career, Brady has integrated a holistic approach to health and wellness through preparation, performance and recovery. In 2014, Brady co-founded TB12, a performance lifestyle brand, to share his approach and wellness movement with a global audience. Brady's TB12 brand integrates revolutionary concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive health.

More than 150 years ago, F.A. Jones also worked hard to share his visionary ideas and achieve his dreams. The American watchmaker and engineer traveled to Switzerland in 1868 with an ambitious entrepreneurial project. He wanted to combine the artisan skills of Swiss watchmakers with the modern manufacturing methods he had experienced during his time at the E. Howard Watch & Clock Company in Boston. He turned to Schaffhausen, a town in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, where he founded the International Watch Company. Using hydropower from the nearby river Rhine, he created an infrastructure that could produce several thousand pocket watch movements per year. Nowadays, IWC still emphasizes the values that were part of his vision from the outset: making elegant and highly precise watches that have both the dignity of well-made and functionally irreproachable machines, as well as being shaped by the irreplaceable work of skilled craftspeople.

IWC Schaffhausen and Tom Brady look forward to bringing their partnership to life with many exciting new projects planned.

Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, concludes: "Tom Brady is a world-class athlete with a sense of style and an appreciation for fine watchmaking. Working with him will enable us to tell the IWC story to a growing audience, especially in the United States."

With a clear focus on technology and development, the Swiss watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen has been producing timepieces of lasting value since 1868. The company has gained an international reputation based on a passion for innovative solutions and technical ingenuity. One of the world's leading brands in the luxury watch segment, IWC crafts masterpieces of Haute Horlogerie at their finest, combining supreme precision with exclusive design. As an ecologically and socially responsible company, IWC is committed to sustainable production, supports institutions around the globe in their work with children and young people, and maintains partnerships with organizations dedicated to environmental protection.

