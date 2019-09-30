IWF Launches Independent Women's Law Center

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Women's Forum (IWF) announced today the launch of a new Independent Women's Law Center. The Center will advocate—in the courts, in Congress, and in the media—for equal opportunity, individual liberty, and freedom of association. At the same time, the Center will push back against attempts to convince the public that constitutionalist, originalist judges are a threat to women's rights.

Jennifer C. Braceras, a former Commissioner of the United States Commission on Civil Rights, will serve as the Center's Director. Erin Hawley, senior fellow at the University of Missouri's Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, will serve as the Center's senior legal fellow.

Braceras issued the following statement: "For decades, progressive women's groups have occupied the legal field, urging courts to enact their agenda by judicial fiat and smearing nominees to the federal bench who are committed to applying the law as written. With the launch of Independent Women's Law Center, these groups will no longer be able to claim to speak for all women."

Hawley added: "Our Republic is designed so that We the People govern through our elected representatives. When left-leaning women's groups urge the federal courts to ignore the laws written by those representatives and implement their political ideology, they diminish our fundamental right of self-governance. Independent Women's Law Center will advocate for the separation of powers and rule-of-law principles that help to ensure that all women have a voice."

IWF's recent legal work includes filing amicus briefs in the United States Supreme Court in support of Harris Funeral Homes and Americans for Prosperity, and in the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in support of Speech First .

Independent Women's Forum is dedicated to developing and advancing policies that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance people's freedom, choices, and opportunities.

Independent Women's Law Center advocates for equal opportunity, individual liberty, and respect for the American constitutional order.

