IWFA Cautions About Claims Involving Security Window Films

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) is cautioning the public, organizations and schools about information that portrays safety and security window films as 'bullet-resistant' and is offering a fact sheet backed by its international member manufacturers, distributors and dealers of window films to set the record straight.

Simply stated, safety and security windows film is not bullet-resistant, or bullet-proof, and when installed on standard existing glass doors and windows it should not be represented as a product that will stop bullets, according to the IWFA.

"Be wary of product demonstrations claiming to stop bullets. In many cases, these tests were performed on glass not generally found in buildings and which would provide bullet resistance without the use of film," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA, the world's official source of window film information.

Safety and security film helps hold glass in place and may delay an aggressor's entry time especially when used in conjunction with an attachment system. The films also help to keep shattered glass fragments from flying into school classrooms and offices during other events such as windstorms, blasts, and earthquakes.

The IWFA notes that many school districts are working diligently to provide additional layers of security for their buildings in an effort to protect occupants. In many instances, safety and security window films are recommended as one of those layers.

Membership in the IWFA may be specified for job bidding purposes. "IWFA members must agree to our IWFA Policy Statements regarding the making of false or exaggerated claims about window film performance and this may be why when a window film contractor is being considered for a job, that membership in the IWFA may be a factor," said Smith.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness.

