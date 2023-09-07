IWFA Offers Four Free Comprehensive Educational Guides On Window Films

International Window Film Association

07 Sep, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA), with a mission of educating the public as a key resource for accurate technical information on window film products and -their uses, is offering a set of newly revised and updated education guides on windows films for solar control, automotive applications, safety and security, and advanced solar control in digital format and free-of-charge to the public as well as to industry members. 

"If you have information that you want people to know and understand, and if it costs nothing to share it with them, why should we charge for it?" said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA, commenting about this change in availability of information. The IWFA previously charged up to $25 to $49 each for the earlier versions of the printed manuals.

The comprehensive set of four guides each are about 50-pages and are richly illustrated with practical images and graphics and written in everyday language for easier comprehension by both industry professionals and the general public. 

The guides do not recommend a particular product or brand for any specific application. Instead, individual IWFA window film manufacturer, distributor and dealer members have information available on which of their specific films are recommended for installation on different types of windows and for specific end uses.

The guides are also used as the basis for the IWFA Education Accreditation program, which already had switched to online testing formats for those people, both individuals and professionals, who were interested in earning accreditation credentials for having studied the guides and passed a standardized test which showed competency in providing correct answers to questions about general window film products and their uses.

About The International Window Film Association
The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

