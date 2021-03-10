IWG announces record start to 2021 adding half a million users to its global network

LUXEMBOURG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IWG announces a record start to 2021, adding half a million users to its network so far this year as well as penning its largest ever deal with NTT, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation. The deal will provide NTT's 300,000 employees across its portfolio of companies and global network with access to IWG's more than 3,300 workspaces globally.

The pandemic has had a dramatic impact in accelerating the changes in the way in which are all working, but now companies of all sizes are indicating that hybrid work is here for the long term. The agreement with NTT comes closely on the heels of IWG's previous biggest ever deal with financial services organisation, Standard Chartered for 95,000 employees as well as global agreements signed in the past week with multiple large enterprises. These innovative deals reinforce IWG's leadership position in the hybrid workspace industry, where the business is supporting workers from all industries with every type of hybrid work solution.

Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG Plc said, "This ground-breaking deal with NTT provides their global workforce with choice and flexibility and reinforces that office life has not only completely changed, but will never return to how it was pre-COVID. One of the lasting legacies of the pandemic will be the ability to work in different ways, in different places and more companies will have distributed workforces empowering their teams to work closer to or from home."

The reason for the rapid adoption of hybrid work is not hard to pinpoint. "Research has shown time and again that hybrid work is very popular with employees. They enjoy being able to work a mix of from home, at an office closer to home and occasionally from a corporate HQ," said the IWG Founder.

"Employees have realised that they have been wasting an hour or two commuting to an office that they don't need to be in, whilst businesses have realised that a hybrid model not only means happier and more engaged employees, but also a significant saving for the bottom line. A study reported by EY shows that companies can save about $11,000 for each employee that works in a hybrid manner," added Dixon.

NTT, a leading global technology services company is an existing IWG partner providing the world's largest workspace operator with IT and business solutions. Mark Laneve, CEO NTT Global Sourcing commented, "Our partnership with IWG will deliver innovative technology solutions to their network, helping millions of people have a great day at work. The benefit of these solutions will extend far beyond the employee experience and will have a positive impact on our individual and collective carbon footprint by empowering people to work closer to home.

"At NTT, we see the many advantages of partnering with IWG to support our 300,000 employees and empowering them in new ways of working. These will not only reduce commute times, but lower travel costs and provide a safe and convenient location for our people, added Laneve from NTT."

Companies of all sizes see addressing the need for their people to commute to work as the single greatest contribution they can make to reducing their carbon footprint. They understand that by bringing work into the heart of communities, they will immediately and significantly reduce the weight of traffic on roads and in cities across the world.

