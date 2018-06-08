iWi® Launches Line of Omega-3s for Planet-based Nutrition

Most people today get their omega-3s from fish or krill, but few of them know fish and krill get their omega-3s from algae. iWi goes straight to the source in order to provide consumers with omega-3s that are 100% vegan, sustainable and traceable from start to finish. Studies demonstrate that thanks to iWi's patented algae oil, Almega®PL, the human body is able to absorb more of the valuable nutrients found in omega-3 from iWi's algae than from fish or krill.

"Here at iWi, our purpose is to create sustainable food solutions for the planet and everyone on it - not only through farming highly sustainable algae that is good for our bodies and for our environment, but also through nurturing relationships between our farms and the surrounding communities," said Miguel Calatayud, CEO. "Our expansion model has always been one of Social Sustainability: as we grow, we also work closely with the local communities to produce jobs and high quality, vegan, sustainable omega-3s and protein."

iWi, a pioneer in growing algae at scale in the American Southwest, is also cultivating a new kind of farmer - one that grows in an arid landscape far from typical agricultural areas and uses one of the most sustainable methods of farming in the world. With little more than saltwater and sunshine, iWi's sustainable, nutrient-filled algae can produce a new crop every single day. By cutting out the middle fish, iWi doesn't just give people the highest quality omega-3s, but also helps take the pressure off overfished marine ecosystems and create jobs in rural communities.

In the upcoming months, iWi will be announcing a number of new products and partnerships, with omega-3 supplements being just the first wave of algae-based innovation the brand will bring to the nation. iWi also plans to introduce protein products starting in 2019, since iWi's algae is over 35% protein by mass and contains all the essential and branch-chain amino acids.

About iWi®:

iWi® is an algae-based nutrition brand pioneering a new approach to sustainable food cultivation. By bringing responsibly farmed algae to consumers around the world, iWi is redesigning agriculture to sustainably feed everyone on this planet - in this generation and the next. For more information, visit https://www.iwilife.com/.

Media Contact: Jonathon O'leary, 929-341-0421

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iwi-launches-line-of-omega-3s-for-planet-based-nutrition-300662129.html

SOURCE iWi

Related Links

https://iwilife.com

