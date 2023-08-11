iwi life Celebrates World Krill Day with Krill-free Supplement

News provided by

iwi life

11 Aug, 2023, 08:47 ET

Leading Algae Supplements Company Adds Vegikrill to its Product Line

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitas Health, LLC (dba iwi life) is honoring World Krill Day with the release of its Vegikrill krill-free vegan supplement.

Vegikrill was developed to offer consumers and retailers a better alternative to krill oil, and to help protect krill. Krill are known to be a critical force in the southern oceans and are a primary food source for blue whales, dolphins, penguins, and seals.

Continue Reading
Vegan Krill-free Vegikrill by iwi life
Vegan Krill-free Vegikrill by iwi life

Vegikrill contains iwi life's own triple-patented AlmegaPL(r) ingredient which has been shown to provide 1.7-times the absorption level of fish and krill oil in human clinical science performed by an independent 3rd-party lab (KAGAN ET AL). This confirms the enhanced bioavailability of iwi life's unique algae-sourced Omega-3. In addition to Omega-3s from iwi life's own Nannochloropsis algae, Vegikrill contains the powerful ingredient astaxanthin, which comes from certain types of marine algae and is known for its red pigment.

iwi life's new CEO, Tom Dimke, shares his enthusiasm for the company's decision to provide a vegan plant-based and ocean-friendly krill oil alternative, "Krill oil got its popularity because it was considered more bioavailable than fish oil. Consumers deserve superior bioavailable ingredients that offer greater health benefits without planetary sacrifice. And when we grow our own algae as we do at iwi life, we're able to provide these superior products. Vegikrill is among our latest examples of this."

Vegikrill can now be found at iwilife.com and on Amazon. Learn more about algae oil versus krill oil.

About iwi life
iwi life is an award-winning natural products leader dedicated to unlocking the nutritional superpower of algae to benefit consumer health and planetary sustainability. The company owns their own algae farm in Texas and holds several patents related to their proprietary strain of algae, Nannochloropsis. They have a partner farm in New Mexico that is the largest outdoor algae farm in North America. They developed a proprietary platform to launch scientifically formulated health and nutrition products that are algae based, vegan and sustainable. For more information about their supplements, their algae farming and retail partners, visit iwilife.com.

Media Contact: Nancy Eichler
Qualitas Health dba iwi life
[email protected]
1-855-494-5433

SOURCE iwi life

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.