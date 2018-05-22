iWorkGlobal Enrolled in Privacy Shield for GDPR

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iWorkGlobal, an authority in global workforce management, has joined the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework with its participation in the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission on May 10, 2018.

According to the program's overview, the Privacy Shield, which is administered by the International Trade Administration (ITA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce, enables U.S.-based organizations to join the Privacy Shield Framework in order to benefit from the adequacy determinations.

In order to participate in the framework, iWorkGlobal had to prove and certify its compliance with the Privacy Shield's 23 principles regarding the collection, use and retention of personal information from European Union member countries.

With the deadline to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance approaching on May 25, 2018, iWorkGlobal has long championed the value of dependability regarding its clients', employees' and partners' privacy and security. The Privacy Shield enrollment is just one initiative in iWorkGlobal's robust privacy policy.

"iWorkGlobal is driven by our mantra of Service, Service, Service, which includes protecting the privacy of those we engage with as a company," said Jeff Phelps, CEO of iWorkGlobal. "Our team of global human resources, legal and technology experts has seamlessly integrated the principles of the Privacy Shield into our operations, ensuring compliance and increasing our service-level experience – not just for those in the EU, but throughout the world."

As a leading provider of Employer of Record services in over 165 countries globally, including all 28 member states of the European Union, clients around the globe can rely on iWorkGlobal to make hiring, paying and managing international employees and contractors fast, error-free and compliant.

For more information on iWorkGlobal, please visit www.iworkglobal.com. To view iWorkGlobal's Privacy Shield membership, visit the Privacy Shield website.

About iWorkGlobal

iWorkGlobal and its team of experienced industry experts are an authority in global workforce management. iWorkGlobal provides independent contractor compliance consultation, employer of record and agent of record services. Backed by over 45 years of industry experience, iWorkGlobal eliminates the time, cost, liability and maintenance required to establish local entities and maintain local staff, resources and facilities. With operations positioned around the globe, our team of experts delivers high-touch, personalized service. Our state-of-the-art, award-winning technology platform, MyVista, simplifies pricing, invoicing and putting talent to work all over the world. Starting from our map-based dashboard, our intuitive interface provides complete visibility into global contingent workforces securely, from the desktop to the mobile phone, anywhere in the world.

