iWorkGlobal Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iWorkGlobal, an authority in global workforce management, is honored to announce its proprietary cloud-based platform MyVista was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award for New Product or Service of the Year for Software in Human Capital Management Solutions.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"iWorkGlobal is honored to have the distinction of winning a Stevie Award from the 2018 American Business Awards," said Jeff Phelps, CEO of iWorkGlobal. "Our success in innovation is driven by our outstanding team and our constant focus on providing top-tier service. Driven by delivering on our clients' needs, MyVista offers a simplified and centralized process for managing and expanding our clients' workforce globally."

Through iWorkGlobal's MyVista, clients can access detailed country information, submit and review pricing requests, submit workers for assignment or evaluation and review current and historical assignment activity and invoicing. Real-time data includes country-specific breakouts, headcount, overtime and tools to analyze hours and spending by project, country or timeframe. This data access reduces the amount of administrative time needed to manage distributed workers.

iWorkGlobal offers services related to the hiring, payment and management of employees and contract workers in more than 160 countries. In 2017, the company announced the addition of domestic services and launched iWorkGlobal MyVista. This cloud-based, workforce management platform delivers real-time data that enables clients to make informed decisions about their workforce.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year and App of the Year, among others.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About iWorkGlobal

iWorkGlobal is an authority in global workforce management. With a team of experienced industry experts and a network of partners in more than 160 countries, iWorkGlobal provides compliance consultation, employer of record and agent of record services both domestically and internationally — opening the globe to employers with services that make hiring, paying and managing employees and contractors faster and error-free. These services are combined with iWorkGlobal's proprietary cloud-based workforce management platform MyVista, which allows businesses to manage their full roster of domestic and international workers through a single dashboard. For more information, please visit www.iworkglobal.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

