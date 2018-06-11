iWorkGlobal Named as PEO of the Year by Global Payroll Association

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iWorkGlobal, an authority in global workforce management, is honored to announce it was named PEO of the Year at the 2018 Global Payroll Awards by the Global Payroll Association in Lisbon, Portugal on June 7.

The Global Payroll Awards is the only award ceremony in the world for professionals involved in global payroll. With over 18 categories, the recognition honors those driving the payroll industry forward, setting the standard and an example that others can aspire to.

"We are incredibly honored to be named PEO of the Year by the Global Payroll Association at the 2018 Global Payroll Awards," said Jeff Phelps, CEO of iWorkGlobal. "Our top priority is our clients: their needs, their experience, their success. We pride ourselves in creating workforce management and payroll solutions that deliver on the ever-evolving industry, with our clients in mind. This award is a testament to our commitment to service and to our persistence to be the best at what we do."

iWorkGlobal has a well-established global payroll system that has been delivering reliable service since 1994. With a network of partners in more than 165 countries, iWorkGlobal provides employer of record, compliance consultation, and agent of record services both domestically and internationally — opening the globe to employers with services that make hiring, paying and managing remote employees and contractors faster and error free.

With its Employer of Record services, iWorkGlobal takes on the challenges of getting clients' workers onboarded, paid, and when the time comes, offboarded-ensuring tax and employment eligibility documents are completed, payroll taxes are withheld, and benefits are provided and managed.

"If you're looking for a true partner that is willing to customize a solution to manage all global payrolling — whether it be supported under an MSP or directly with the end client — iWorkGlobal is a market leader with a broad network of supplier partners and a fantastic delivery team," said a multinational human resource consulting firm and iWorkGlobal client.

iWorkGlobal is an authority in global workforce management. With a team of experienced industry experts and a network of partners in more than 165 countries, iWorkGlobal provides compliance consultation, employer of record and agent of record services both domestically and internationally — opening the globe to employers with services that make hiring, paying and managing employees and contractors faster and error free. These services are combined with iWorkGlobal's proprietary cloud-based workforce management platform, MyVista, which allows businesses to manage their full roster of domestic and international workers through a single dashboard. For more information, please visit www.iworkglobal.com.

The Global Payroll Association is a one-stop-shop for global and in-country payroll professionals. We provide everything from interactive training courses to comprehensive directories and in-depth country resources. Join us to connect with world-leading payroll experts and network with other like-minded professionals. No matter how complex your needs, we are here to help.

