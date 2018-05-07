SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iWorkGlobal, an authority in global workforce management, was awarded a 2018 TekTonic Award in the Workforce Management Solutions category for its proprietary MyVista platform. Winners were recognized at the HRO Today Forum on Wednesday, May 2, in National Harbor, Maryland.

iWorkGlobal Receives 2018 TekTonic Award at the HRO Today Forum

iWorkGlobal offers services related to the hiring, payment and management of employees and contract workers in more than 160 countries. In 2017, the company announced the addition of domestic services and launched iWorkGlobal MyVista. This cloud-based, workforce management platform delivers real-time data that enables clients to make informed decisions about their workforce.

"By providing a real-time, comprehensive overview of a global workforce, MyVista helps manage workers no matter where they are located. The platform allows employers to control costs and reduce the risk of costly legal missteps related to global workforce management while improving the speed and accuracy of engaging workers and processing invoices," said Jeff Phelps, CEO of iWorkGlobal. "Whether employers engage workers through iWorkGlobal's employer of record or agent of record services or need to request an independent contractor compliance evaluation, MyVista puts all global workforce data at your fingertips."

Through iWorkGlobal's MyVista, clients can access detailed country information, submit and review pricing requests, submit workers for assignment or evaluation and review current and historical assignment activity and invoicing. Real-time data includes country-specific breakouts, headcount, overtime and tools to analyze hours and spending by project, country or timeframe. This data access reduces the amount of administrative time needed to manage distributed workers.

Previous winners of the TekTonic Award include Kronos (2017) and Ceridian (2016).

About iWorkGlobal

iWorkGlobal is an authority in global workforce management. With a team of experienced industry experts and a network of partners in more than 160 countries, iWorkGlobal provides compliance consultation, employer of record and agent of record services both domestically and internationally — opening the globe to employers with services that make hiring, paying and managing employees and contractors faster and error-free. These services are combined with iWorkGlobal's proprietary cloud-based workforce management platform MyVista, which allows businesses to manage their full roster of domestic and international workers through a single dashboard. For more information, please visit www.iworkglobal.com.

