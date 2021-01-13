iWorks President and CEO Elected to PSC Board of Directors

During PSC's Annual Members Meeting held on December 16, 2020, the PSC membership elected 32 board members, all of whom were selected by their peers due to their proven leadership abilities and commitment to promoting a competitive and equitable federal contracting marketplace. Consisting of 80 executives from member companies, the PSC Board of Directors serves as the governance organization for PSC's efforts in support of the federal contracting industry.

Mr. Radhakrishnan is one of 14 executives serving their first term in 2021.

Mr. Radhakrishnan brings more than 20 years of government contracting and corporate leadership experience to his board position.

"iWorks has been an active member of PSC since 2017 and we greatly benefit from the programs, advocacy and partnerships PSC delivers. I'm proud to help continue their efforts as a new board member and look forward to serving with my colleagues from large and small businesses" said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

About PSC:

PSC is the voice of the government technology and professional services industry. PSC's more than 400 member companies represent small, medium and large businesses that provide federal agencies with services of all kinds, including information technology, engineering, logistics, facilities management, operations and maintenance, consulting, international development, scientific, social, environmental services, and more. Together, the trade association's members employ hundreds of thousands of Americans in all 50 states.

About iWorks Corporation:

iWorks is a leading provider of Information Technology and professional services to the federal government. We are a recognized leader in personnel security and vetting solutions, Agile, DevOps, DevSecOps, data analytics, and cloud solutions. Our continuous process improvement approach, combined with our business and technology expertise, results in innovative solutions. We are committed to quality and timely delivery. We are CMMI Level 4 appraised, and ISO 9001:2015, 20000-1:2011, and 27001 certified.

SOURCE iWorks Corporation

Related Links

http://www.iworkscorp.com

