iWorld 2019 Opened and Released the Strongest Voice of World's Digital Economy

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the best-known city in the new first-tier cities, Chengdu will make the digital economy bigger and stronger and further improve the high-quality development of the digital economy, and this requires the meeting of more innovative ideas to stimulate the new potential of digital economy.

On the morning of August 23, iWorld 2019, hosted by IDG Asia, was grandly opened at the New Century City International Convention and Exhibition Center in Chengdu. In the three-day period, under the theme of "Empowerment, Integration and Innovation", a wonderful drama about digital economy and mobile Internet intelligence technology was launched in three major dimensions: International forum, exhibition and demonstration, and supporting activities, releasing the strongest voice of world's digital economy

Discussions about digital economy by masters

At present, digital economy is growing rapidly and promoting economic and social development. Chengdu has always had clear goals on the road of development of digital economy. At the beginning of this year, at the second meeting of the 17th National People's Congress in Chengdu, the city clearly proposed to focus on digital economy. iWorld focused on this period, brought together domestic and foreign technology elites, discussed digital economy and sketched a new blueprint for future technological innovations and development.

At the same time, the opening ceremony of the 17th China International Software Cooperation Fair and iWorld 2019 Summit Conference were held. Government leaders from Sichuan Province, Chengdu City, representatives from well-known domestic and foreign enterprises, scientific research institutions, universities, application clients, and industry organizations attended the meeting. At the meeting, Luo Qiang, Deputy Secretary of CPC Chengdu Municipal Committee and Mayor of Chengdu City, Tan Jianrong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Cao Junjie, Vice Mayor of Chengdu City, Zhou Zixue, Vice President of China Information Technology Industry Federation and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, Pi Yiming, Deputy Director of the Department of Economics and Information Technology, and Xu Zhou, President of IDG Asia, jointly launched the launching ceremony of the 17th China International Software Cooperation Fair and iWorld 2019.

Cao Junjie, Deputy Mayor of Chengdu City, said in his speech that Chengdu has been attaching great importance to the development of the software industry, focusing on high-end software to improve the supply of software services, expanding the penetration of software services, fostering backbone enterprises for software services, and accelerating the creation of a world-renowned software research and development center and a world software city. In the future, Chengdu will surely be a hot spot for investment, innovation and creativity, and also a stage for realizing dreams. It is sincerely hoped that this conference will be an opportunity to build a bridge of communication and dialogues. We hereby invite all entrepreneurs to visit Chengdu and bring cutting-edge, core, and high-quality projects in the software industry to Chengdu, and more partners to invest and start a business in the city. We will start more effective cooperation in a wider, higher, and broader field, jointly create a brilliant career and achieve a better future.

Tan Jianrong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said in his keynote speech titled "Industrial Software and Collaborative Design, Key Design and Typical Applications" that the country is implementing Made in China 2025, emphasizing the three cores of digital manufacturing, networked manufacturing, and intelligent manufacturing. Among them, intelligent manufacturing is to apply interactive technology, sensing technology, learning technology and decision-making technology to the manufacturing industry through the industrial Internet. It has four characteristics: Self-sensing, self-learning, self-adaptation and self-decision. This must be based on knowledge engineering and summarized manufacturing knowledge to finally achieve the purpose of independent learning and independent decision-making.

Zhang Xiaoyun, Chief Strategy and Brand Development Officer of Honor, said in the keynote speech of "Honor and Chengdu Create Co-Prosperity in the New Era of Interconnection of Everything" that 4G changes life and 5G will change society. Huawei puts forward a full-scenario strategy and builds around users 1+8+N intelligent seamless experience. Under the sharp technology strategy of Honor, the smart screen is the world's first intelligent terminal equipped with Huawei's Harmony operating system. It is not only a TV, but also the future of TV. As a technology brand for young people around the world, Honor considers Chengdu as the most important city in its development. Honor will always adhere to the spirit of the Internet, continue to bring the most advanced sharp technology to Chengdu, build the brand highland of Honor, and share the honor with friends in Chengdu.

In addition to the main forum, four parallel forums, namely exploration of blockchain technology applications, 5G+VR for building a new ecology, Digital driven human resources, the future of talent competition, and brand innovation enables business development were held on the same day. In these parallel forums, dozens of top scholars, experts, and corporate executives from different fields presented a passionate and highly innovative speech around the theme of each parallel forum in combination with their own research and field of practice, bringing together wisdom and drawing a blueprint for the digital economy.

Dream into Reality: A Tour to the Exhibition Hall

iWorld 2019 is not only an exhibition for science and technology enterprises to showcase themselves, but also an exhibition that promotes the exchange between production and demand and industrial exchanges. The exhibition is one with a strong lineup. More than 200 domestic and foreign mainstream brands attend the expo with an exhibition area of 22,000 square meters.

The exhibition is divided into 8 exhibition areas, covering interconnection technology, science and technology and sports, virtual reality, smart cars, innovation and entrepreneurship, digital entertainment, digital health, and software cities. These exhibition areas, by connecting upstream and downstream industrial chains and integrating industrial ecologies, display and promote the market application of more new technologies, new models, new formats and new products.

Walking around the exhibition areas, we can see a series of cutting-edge technology, visitors cannot help but exclaim that smart technology is profoundly changing people's production and life. On the afternoon of the opening ceremony, Niu Qingbao, Vice Mayor of Chengdu City leads a team to visit IDG Asia Incubation Center, zbj.com, Airhouse, Atomic Maker, Renowned China Software City, Tianfu New District, China Telecom and other well-known corporate booths, to learn about development situations of enterprises, encourage enterprises to seize opportunities for innovation and development, and deepen exchanges and cooperation. During iWorld 2019, the conference also signed a strategic agreement with Tianfu New District.

With the rejuvenation of automobile consumption and the changes of the times, the electrification and intelligence of automobiles have become an irresistible trend. In the smart car exhibition area, advanced autonomous driving, car networking technology, artificial intelligence applications, and new energy vehicles, etc., receive the most attention. At the same time, Mercedes-Benz, NIO, Geely and other auto manufacturers showcased the trend and achievements of the automotive industry towards innovation and intelligent development, as well as the future development direction of automotive diversification.

At present, Chengdu is building a high-quality world event city with a global vision and international standards. In the GSI list announced in the first half of the year, the ranking of Chengdu has suddenly increased, ranking 28. High-end events at home and abroad have set up a bridge for international exchanges and cooperation, which has connected the ancient city of Chengdu to the world. In the science and technology sports exhibition hall, the professional curling devices and curling equipment displayed by Yidian International, the safe, energy-saving, environmentally-friendly and intelligent curling experience area set by Airhouse not only showcase their advanced sports technologies and products, but also attract many audiences who come to watch and experience.

Interaction in trendy and interesting events

iWorld 2019 not only brings an audio-visual feast and a big meal of thought to the audiences, but also presents a wonderful journey of smart technologies. Sports innovation activities such as curling, dry ski and other activities are really enjoyable. Classic events such as the quality brand channels fair, iWorld the Best Award, E-sports invitational tournament, robot fighting, etc., continue with the wonders from previous years, and various new and old events take turns to enliven the exhibition hall.

The "reserved" curling competition and the stimulating dry ski turn iWorld 2019 into an ice playground. In the curling exercise, the participants on the field try their very best to learn from each other. The audiences are enthusiastic and cheering, and the atmosphere was very exciting. The dry ski has attracted many experiencers and met the demand for "playing with snow", which makes everyone enjoy themselves.

The special cooperation fair for high-quality brand distributors specially invites national high-quality channel buyers, such as Ito Yokado, Capitaland Charm City, Wangfujing Department Store, etc., so that suppliers and channel buyers may interact face to face and actively explore opportunities for cooperation during the specified period of time and in reserved negotiation spaces.

iWorld 2019 eSports Invitational Tournament is presenting in full swing during the exhibition. Top players and well-known teams from home and abroad have staged fierce and wonderful battles of Honor of the Kings and StarCraft, igniting the enthusiasm and passion of this exhibition.

As the most recognized mobile internet peripheral products and services annual awarding event created by iWorld, IDG Asia evaluate and select the winners of iWorld 2019 the Best Award from a professional perspective. ZMT, Chongqing Cheyun Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jiatui Technology Co., Ltd., SeetaTech, 720yun.com stand out from the crowd, and the audiences witness their glory moments.

Playable and enjoyable, iWorld 2019 will last for 3 days, go and explore now.

