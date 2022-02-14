IWP Capital Welcomes Bailey Cornelius as Research Analyst

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IWP Capital, a leading Catholic investment research firm, announced today that Bailey Cornelius has joined the team as a Research Analyst effective Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Bailey holds a B.A. in Philosophy and Religion from the University of North Carolina–Wilmington and an M.A. in Theological Studies from the University of Dayton. For the past 10 years, Bailey has worked in secondary education as a religion teacher. She comes to IWP from Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia.

In addition to support for our research and corporate engagement endeavors, Bailey brings to IWP an extensive background in ethics, apologetics, and contemporary moral issues. Her rigorous training in Catholic theology will optimize and strengthen our team's approach to Catholic values investing, screening, and research design.

"I'm thrilled to be joining IWP to help clients invest confidently with companies that abide by Catholic values," Bailey says upon assuming her new role.

"We can't think of a better way to start the New Year than to add a new member to our team. Bailey has a great combination of work experience and academics to make an impact to our mission right away," adds CEO Sam Saladino, "Please join me in welcoming her to IWP Capital."

About IWP Capital:

IWP Capital is a research firm specializing in Catholic values investing. Each year we screen client assets topping $2.8 billion and provide proxy voting services for over $2.3 billion in client assets. Advisors, portfolio managers, and asset owners can access our screening research online via Sanctify, our flagship desktop portal and mobile app, or through a data feed directly. More than 160 Catholic institutions use our products and services annually.

