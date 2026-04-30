IWP Introduces New Ownership-First Platform with 80% Backstop for Production Financing

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry built on storytelling, bringing ideas to life often comes at a high cost: ownership. For decades, creators have traded control of their IP for access to capital, limiting creative independence and economic participation. That tradeoff has been treated as inevitable — until now.

Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP) is introducing a new structured financing platform and digital ecosystem built to help creators tell their stories, create jobs, and generate measurable economic impact without giving up ownership.

Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP) Itibari-Waynne & Partners, IWP: (LtoR) Bruce Waynne - Founder and CEO; and Itibari 'Zulu' - Managing Partner and President of IWP

The Los Angeles–based Agentic Financing Platform for the creator economy company, as well as loan servicing partner to state and federal programs nationwide, is unveiling "Insure 80" -- a project-based financing model where up to 80% of a production loan can be supported through layered credit enhancement, including internal capital reserves and qualifying state and federal incentive programs.

For loans up to $6.25 million per project ($5M maximum insured through the model), it applies conventional commercial underwriting standards to creative enterprises — turning storytelling into a financeable, scalable asset class with measurable outputs in jobs, wages, and regional economic growth.

"We believe creators should own their content. Our mission is simple: bring stories to life without forcing creators to give up what they build," states Itibari "Zulu," Managing Partner and President of IWP, who brings over 20 years of experience across financial services, spanning securities, investments and insurance.

Qualifying projects must demonstrate repayment sources equal to at least 130% of total debt service and each deal is structured with layered protection designed to insure up to 100% of the production budget.

To expedite the process, IWP has built a one-of-a-kind digital portal acting as a centralized "deal room" filled with strategic partnerships. It starts with project-to-financier matching and expands into a full ecosystem of repayment sources, credit enhancements, key production resources, production services and more.

As half of the Grammy Award-winning production duo MIDI Mafia, Bruce Waynne, IWP Founder and CEO, see parallels between the music industry and the current film and television disruption. "I've lived through one industry reset already," Waynne explains. "Creators don't need more opinions — they need real pathways."

IWP developed the program alongside California policy and economic development leaders with plans for an in-state pilot launch in fall 2026 and opening nationwide in 2027. IWP intends to deploy up to $10 billion in capital over the next three to five years.

For further details visit: iwp.fund

Media Contact:

Tammy Lynn

310-867-1952

[email protected]

SOURCE Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP)