iWrity Gives Indie Authors a Way to Exchange Honest Amazon Reviews and Build Real Visibility

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iWrity (iwrity.com) is a community platform where independent authors review each other's books and earn points for doing so. Those points are then spent to get their own books reviewed in return. Authors who help others get helped back, and every review that comes out of it is honest, voluntary, and written by someone who actually read the book.

iWrity: the author community where members exchange honest Amazon reviews through a points system. iWrity members browse a library of indie books across all genres and earn points by leaving honest Amazon reviews.

The core model is a structured exchange. An author joins, earns points by reading and reviewing books listed by other members, and then uses those points to put their own book in front of readers in the same community. There are no direct one-to-one swaps. Points flow through the wider community pool, meaning the person who reviews your book chose it from the library because it genuinely interested them. This removes the bias problem of direct swapping while keeping the mutual support structure that makes the exchange model work.

Earning and Spending Points

Reviewing a book earns around 1,000 points per approved review. After posting on Amazon, the review goes through moderation to confirm it is thoughtful and substantive. Once approved, the points are available to spend on review requests for your own book. The exchange rate works out close to one review given for one review received. Members can review up to 14 books per week on paid plans, with pacing built in to keep quality high.

Plans and Pricing

iWrity runs on three tiers. The Free plan lets anyone join and start reviewing immediately with no card required. The Pro plan at $19.99 per month unlocks uploads for up to three books and includes 1,000 bonus points at the start. The Author plan at $29 per month removes all upload limits, allows unlimited review requests and point spending, and includes 2,500 bonus points. An annual billing option saves around 22 percent.

Beyond Reviews

iWrity also offers expert book feedback from professionals, a Book of the Week spotlight for additional visibility, and support for authors whose books have been blocked or rejected from Amazon listings. Coming features include a Best Prices advisor and a Niche Recommendations engine to better match books with the right readers.

Members across fantasy, romance, science fiction, children's books, and historical fiction have reported review counts growing from single digits to double figures within weeks of joining, with reviewers citing specific chapters and characters that confirm genuine reading.

For any indie author who has launched a book and watched it sit without reviews, iWrity offers a structured community where the exchange is mutual, the reading is real, and the results show up in the rankings.

iWrity is available now at iwrity.com. Accounts are free to create with no payment details required.

