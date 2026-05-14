Integrated Water Services Announces Acquisition of Complete Filtration Resources, Expanding into Process Filtration, and Industrial Wastewater Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a pioneer in modular wastewater treatment and reuse systems, today announced the acquisition of Complete Filtration Resources, an industry leader in process filtration and industrial wastewater solutions, with deep expertise in the food and beverage industry—specifically in the dairy sector. The combination brings together two teams with shared values, complementary technologies, and a common purpose: improving water infrastructure through innovative, scalable solutions.

The acquisition represents a significant step forward in IWS's long-term strategy to build a diversified, purpose-driven water infrastructure platform. While Complete Filtration is widely recognized for its leadership in the dairy and protein industries, a primary driver of this partnership is the immediate synergy between the two companies' wastewater capabilities. By combining Complete Filtration's specialized industrial wastewater team with IWS's membrane bioreactor (MBR) and aeration technologies, the group is now uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end water reclamation solutions for the food and beverage industry.

"From day one, our priority was finding the right long-term partner for our employees, customers, and future growth," said John Park, CEO of Complete Filtration, who will continue to hold significant ownership and remain active in the combined group. "This decision allows us to preserve what makes Complete Filtration special while accelerating our next phase of growth. Teaming up with IWS to strengthen and accelerate the wastewater side of the business was the logical choice."

The combination creates compelling strategic synergies:

Expanded solution set that spans process filtration through wastewater treatment.





that spans process filtration through wastewater treatment. Cross-selling opportunities across industrial and food and beverage markets.





across industrial and food and beverage markets. Modular and scalable system designs , enabling faster deployment, cost advantages, and flexibility for customers.





, enabling faster deployment, cost advantages, and flexibility for customers. Enhanced digital, remote monitoring, and system optimization services, addressing workforce constraints and lifecycle service needs.

"At IWS, we're passionate about water and wastewater infrastructure, and about doing this work with purpose," said Cody Phipps, CEO of IWS. Complete Filtration shares that same passion and values-driven culture. By bringing together their industry-leading process filtration expertise with IWS's modular treatment solutions and digital and remote monitoring, we're expanding our ability to address an underserved mid-market with a combination of products and services the industry hasn't seen before."

In addition to technology and market expansion, both organizations emphasized that people and culture were central to the decision to come together. Complete Filtration has built a strong reputation for treating employees and customers with care, respect, and integrity—values that align with IWS's own culture and purpose-driven approach.

"The acquisition of Complete Filtration is a pivotal milestone in our mission to build a preeminent water treatment platform," said John Rigas, Chairman and CEO of Sciens Water. "Complete Filtration perfectly combines technical excellence with a clear sense of purpose. This partnership enhances IWS's ability to provide integrated process, water, and wastewater solutions to specialized industrial sectors, creating a powerful foundation for long-term growth and innovation."

The transaction closed on May 12, 2026.

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

www.integratedwaterservices.com

IWS is the leading provider of turnkey process, water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems for municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers. By harnessing expertise in design, construction, treatment technology, and comprehensive services, IWS offers seamless and cost-effective solutions to address all water-related challenges.

About Complete Filtration Resources

www.gotocompletefiltration.com

Complete Filtration Resources designs, engineers, and supports process filtration and wastewater treatment systems for clients worldwide. Headquartered across the U.S. and Europe, with offices in Wisconsin, the Netherlands, and Denmark, they deliver turnkey solutions from initial design and project management through installation, with deep expertise in dairy and food & beverage processing. Whether it's membrane filtration, custom wastewater systems, or aftermarket components, their global network of manufacturer partnerships, combined with our hands-on expertise, ensures every solution is engineered to perform.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

www.scienswater.com

Sciens Water, the fund manager of the majority shareholders of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and an office in London, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens has invested in platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Jamie English

Integrated Water Services, Inc.

[email protected]

(833) 758-3338

SOURCE Integrated Water Services, Inc.