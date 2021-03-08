IWSH Sponsors Poster Contest for 12th Annual World Plumbing Day

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th annual World Plumbing Day is Thursday, and to celebrate the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH) is inviting schoolchildren across the world to participate in its poster contest — this year, to share the message that "Plumbing is Essential."

The international poster contest is open to elementary/primary school students in grades one to six. The winning poster creator will receive USD $100, with USD $1,000 going to his/her school. The second-place prize is USD $50/$500, and third place is USD $25/$250. Select entries will also be featured on IWSH social media channels throughout the month.

The international plumbing community plays a vital role in promoting the link between good quality plumbing, environmental sustainability, economic prosperity, and, even more than ever during the present global COVID-19 pandemic, public health and hygiene. World Plumbing Day is a vital way to remember, highlight and promote that link.

An entry consists of a poster, U.S. letter size or A4 size, made solely by the entrant and inspired by World Plumbing Day. It must feature the wording PLUMBING IS ESSENTIAL. Only one entry per person is permitted.

To enter, submit one poster with the student's name, grade level, teacher's name, school name and school address to [email protected]. All entries must be received by March 31.

Entries may also be mailed to: IWSH, 4755 E. Philadelphia St., Ontario, CA 91761, USA.

For more information about IWSH's World Plumbing Day poster contest, visit www.iapmo.org/iwsh/wpd-poster-contest.

SOURCE The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH)