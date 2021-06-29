i(x) investments Names Former UK Parliament Member and Climate Leader as Chairman of the Board

"I don't think it would be possible to find a better person to lead the i(x) Board than Nick," said Trevor Neilson, Co-founder of i(x) and previous Chairman. "From the beginning our goal has been to help the world of finance decarbonize the industries it supports as quickly as possible to address the climate emergency."

Hurd has served as a Senior Advisor to i(x) for over a year and has a long involvement in climate change policy including serving as a Member of Parliament in the UK for fourteen years. While in Parliament, he served on the UK Environment Audit Committee, the Climate Change Bill scrutiny committee and as chair of the All Party Environment Group. As one of the longest serving Ministers for Civil Society, Hurd led the Government work that helped establish the UK as a world leader in developing the Impact Investment market.

"I look forward to working with Nick as i(x) enters its next chapter as a company and continues to build value for its shareholders with institutional quality and sustainable investing opportunities within Energy Transition and Sustainability in the Built Environment," said Steve Oyer, CEO of i(x) investments.

Before politics, Hurd spent 18 years in business, including almost nine years in investment banking and fund management.

"Unless we reduce carbon emissions to Net Zero, our children's lives will be different in a profoundly negative way. Investing in solutions that offer decarbonisation at scale is critical and I am honored to join the i(x) Board of Directors to ensure our investments achieve both top-tier returns and positive impact," said Nick.

Philippe Desmarais, William Eimicke, Rochelle Gunn, Steve Oyer, Dave Sams and Tiffine Wang continue to serve on the i(x) Board of Directors.

About i(x) investments

Founded in 2015, i(x) investments is a permanently capitalized holding company for investors who want to create long-term economic growth in combination with positive, measurable social impact. i(x) believes the world's biggest problems are also the biggest market opportunities and invests in areas of human need. i(x)'s current holdings focus on the Energy Transition and Sustainability in the Built Environment. The company uses a multi-strategy investment approach throughout the entire capital structure. For more, please visit https://www.ix-investments.com/.

SOURCE i(x) investments

Related Links

https://www.ix-investments.com/

