IXDen, an Israeli start-up that has developed a patented AI platform for securing critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks, will accomplish implemented solutions in over 70 water sites across Israel

05 Dec, 2023, 02:00 ET

The rollout will continue in 2024 to cover thousands of water sites nationwide within Mekorot, the National Water Company of Israel.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This new standard of state-of-the-art technology is playing a crucial role in safeguarding vital Israeli systems and organizations during various scenarios that could potentially disrupt crucial and life-sustaining infrastructures.

IXDen's groundbreaking AI-based software technology integrates hundreds of millions of sensor and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) data points in real-time, creating a comprehensive data health grade. This enables organizations to secure their critical operations in Israel against data manipulation, data injection, PLC tampering, and significant changes in system behavior.

By continually monitoring sensors and regenerating device identity, IXDen ensures that the data remains unaltered, providing threat detection at its root. The solution is essential for protecting different national infrastructures, such as water, oil, energy, defense, and other critical systems, contributing to business continuity and safeguarding critical assets. The platform facilitates both threat and anomaly detection within a single solution.

A cyber-attack can have a profound impact on water infrastructure, endangering systems and causing them to operate incorrectly. To safeguard its water network, Mekorot has integrated IXDen's platform to prevent attacks, utilizing IXDen's state-of-the-art AI technology that monitors and detects any changes in the behavior of sensors and controllers.

Yossi Yaacoby, VP Engineering and Technology at Mekorot, stated that "The IXDen system essentially combines two major components. It forecasts and detects operational anomalies, providing protection against cyber-attacks. It also has the capability to identify malfunctions, manipulations, or impacts by enemies throughout our facilities, and will significantly improves the operational and security aspects of Mekorot's water management responsibilities, ensuring operational continuity and resilience"

"Cyber-attacks that intentionally damage critical infrastructure operations such as water, gas, oil and energy shouldn't be condoned," said Zion Harel, Co-CEO , Co-Founder at IXDen. 

"IXDen is committed to help Mekorot and other Israeli critical infrastructure organizations in their efforts to secure their operations against any cyber-attacks in this war and in general, helping to maintain the daily life of ordinary citizens".

