IXI Technology Promotes Andy Morabe to Vice President of Sales & Marketing

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IXI Technology, the leading provider of NTDS technology to the U.S. Navy and the developer of IXI DRONEKILLER, today announced the promotion of Andy Morabe to Vice President of Sales & Marketing of IXI Technology Holdings. Andy will have the primary responsibility for developing and executing the strategic sales and marketing plan as it relates to U.S. and allied navies. Additionally, Andy will oversee the introduction of counter-drone electronic warfare products to the U.S. and international first responder market.

"Andy has been a key part of our core product success and the worldwide recognition of IXI DRONEKILLER and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position," said Michael Carter, CEO of IXI Technology Holdings.

Morabe joined the company in 2016 as the Director of Sales & Marketing and quickly succeeded in introducing new products to the U.S. and international defense industry. Morabe was previously with Leidos and Lockheed Martin with their Logistics Services and Training group for domestic and international navies.

Morabe received a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) from National University and is a member of the Navy League and Surface Naval Association. He is a frequent guest speaker to various California law enforcement agencies on counter-drone technology.

IXI Technology is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and its technology is key to combat systems in the U.S. Navy and more than a dozen allies.

