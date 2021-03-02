IXICO selected by Cyclerion for new Alzheimer's disease study

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IXICO plc, the AI data analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience, announces that it has been selected by Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a new client, to support the company's Phase IIa clinical trial to investigate CY6463 for treatment of individuals with Alzheimer's disease. For the study, IXICO will provide advanced neuroimaging solutions involving structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), diffusion MRI (dMRI), resting state functional MRI (rs-fMRI) and arterial spin labelling (ASL).

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive degenerative disease affecting approximately 50 million people worldwide with devastating physical, emotional and financial impact to patients and families. With no available therapies to address the underlying disease pathology, new approaches are urgently needed, and biopharmaceutical companies are responding with innovations in clinical trials and treatment targets in their AD pipelines. This new study will be looking at the role of vascular pathology in AD, and more specifically, the potential of the NO-sGC-cGMP pathway as a target for new AD therapies.

Lammert Albers, Chief Commercial Officer of IXICO, commented: "IXICO is thrilled to be chosen by Cyclerion Therapeutics and take part in this important Alzheimer's disease trial. There are currently no means to prevent or delay onset, slow progression or meaningfully improve symptoms of this devastating disease. With more than 120 unique investigational drugs in clinical trials, IXICO is proud to support potential treatments that one day may be in the hands of Alzheimer's patients worldwide."

Chris Wright, Chief Medical Officer at Cyclerion, said: "We are pleased to leverage IXICO's neuroimaging services in this new Alzheimer's disease study. With Cyclerion's mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, it is very important that our study is supported by world-class providers who are specialist experts in CNS and Alzheimer's disease clinical trials. We are delighted that IXICO will support us in measuring the impact of the trialled treatment."

About IXICO

IXICO is a premier neuroimaging provider helping biopharmaceutical companies maximize the value of their drug development pipelines by transforming data into clinically meaningful insights. Bringing together world-class therapeutic expertise, breakthrough analytics and operational excellence, IXICO is the proven partner of choice for imaging biomarker solutions in CNS clinical trials.

More information is available on www.IXICO.com and follow us on Twitter @IXICOnews

SOURCE IXICO