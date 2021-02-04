IXL Learning Agrees to Acquire Wyzant Tutoring Marketplace

Founded in 2005, Wyzant offers an expansive digital network of more than 65,000 tutors from a broad spectrum of academic and professional fields. Wyzant seamlessly connects students to the perfect tutor for online or in-person lessons geared toward their unique needs. Wyzant tutors serve learners of all ages and backgrounds, offering in-depth guidance on topics including English, language arts, physics, calculus, coding, LSAT test prep, music and more.

"Wyzant expertly brings together students and world-class instructors. We're excited to welcome Wyzant's talented team to IXL and build a strong partnership rooted in a love of learning," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL.

"Wyzant and IXL have a shared mission of making personalized learning accessible for everyone," said Andrew Geant, CEO of Wyzant. "This partnership will allow Wyzant to innovate and invest in new ways to improve the online tutoring experience for students and expert tutors. Coupled with IXL's resources, expertise and reach, we are excited to help millions more learners of all ages accomplish their goals."

The acquisition will be finalized during Q1 2021. Lazard served as the exclusive financial advisor to Wyzant in the transaction.

Tutoring any time, any place

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit in-person meetings, Wyzant makes it easy to access and communicate with qualified tutors from anywhere in the world through its free online learning tool . Students simply search for or request a tutor, and Wyzant offers subject matter experts who best fit their needs. Wyzant then creates a space for students to collaborate with tutors face-to-face through video chat and an interactive whiteboard for solving problems.

Flexible scheduling options ensure that students can get help from the right person at a convenient time. Wyzant also offers in-person tutoring in regions across the United States including New York City, Washington D.C., Dallas, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and more.

Support for all learners

Parents across the nation are being tasked with homeschooling their children, but many don't possess a firm enough grasp of subject matter to do so. Wyzant's Homeschooling Concierge takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect private tutor for a family's at-home education goals.

Wyzant for Higher Ed brings high-quality, affordable tutoring to more than one million college students and working adults seeking a credential or degree. The company also recently launched Wyzant for Business , a corporate benefits package offering subsidized, online instruction for employees who want supplemental learning for their children or for their own career advancement.

The evolution of IXL

Wyzant is IXL's latest strategic acquisition over the past four years. In March 2020, IXL added Vocabulary.com , the leading educational destination for improving literacy through vocabulary building. In 2019, IXL completed the acquisition of Education.com , an online learning resource serving 23 million teachers and parents. ABCya , the creator of more than 400 educational computer games and apps for kids, joined the IXL family in 2018.

Founded in 1998, IXL Learning's flagship product is IXL , a personalized learning platform that helps every student become a strong, confident learner. Featuring a comprehensive K-12 curriculum, the IXL Real-Time Diagnostic, personalized guidance and actionable Analytics, IXL is proven to improve learning outcomes for all students.

