ixlayer Expands Access to Evidence-Based Dermatological Care Nationwide

Patients Can Now Connect with Expert Clinicians through the SkinLink Platform to Receive Comprehensive Evaluation for Chronic Skin Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, the leading cloud-based platform powering end-to-end direct-to-patient (DTP) healthcare, today announced the launch of SkinLink.us —a platform designed to increase access to independent, medically validated, expert-led care for patients with chronic skin conditions.

Built on ixlayer's secure, clinically integrated infrastructure, the SkinLink platform connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals for comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis of chronic skin conditions, including Atopic Dermatitis (AD) —a condition where diagnostic delays and treatment barriers have historically led to worsening outcomes.

"Patients with chronic skin conditions often face long wait times, unclear treatment paths and a fragmented care experience," said Pouria Sanae, Co-founder and CEO of ixlayer. "SkinLink was purpose-built to close those gaps linking patients directly with licensed, third-party healthcare professionals who provide clinically validated care–from evaluation to diagnosis to, if appropriate, treatment."

A recent study found that 42% of people living with Atopic Dermatitis visited a doctor four or more times in the past two years. By enabling virtual evaluations with secure image uploads, SkinLink aims to help patients get answers and appropriate care—faster and more conveniently.

Patients using SkinLink.us can expect a high-touch experience grounded in best practices for virtual care and telehealth. Key components include:

Licensed clinical evaluation in all 50 states

Telehealth visits for Atopic Dermatitis

Image-based assessments guided by trained clinicians

Insurance and self-pay options for flexibility and affordability

Prescription fulfillment of FDA-approved medications when clinically appropriate

The platform was developed in collaboration with Sanofi and Regeneron.

About ixlayer

ixlayer [pronounced: I-X-layer] is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms that power a seamless, end-to-end direct-to-patient healthcare experience. The name reflects our core strength: "i" for robust data and technology infrastructure and "x" for exceptional user experience. ixEngage by ixlayer seamlessly integrates with all healthcare ecosystem partners, connecting biopharma with patients in a user-centric way. This proprietary technology accelerates the path to diagnoses, supports optimal care, drives operational efficiency, and improves health equity and outcomes for all. To date, ixlayer has activated over four million patient care journeys, simplifying the complex web of healthcare. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com .

