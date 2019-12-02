IXP Corporation Marks 20th Anniversary of Making Communities Safer

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IXP Corporation—a prominent national public safety managed services company—has achieved its 20th anniversary in business as national demand for its solutions continues to expand. The firm works closely with communities to design and implement public-private partnerships that elevate performance and efficiency of emergency communications, while also providing financial stability.

Founded in 1999, IXP Corporation pioneered the nation's first public-private partnership for a 911 communications center, presenting a new operational model for how mission critical government services are provided. Following two decades of sustained growth, IXP now operates 911 centers in municipalities across the United States, as well as offers operational assessments and consulting services. The firm also provides security solutions for colleges, universities, and medical campuses.

Headquartered in Princeton, IXP is led by its founders Chairman & CEO William E. Metro and President & COO Lawrence D. Consalvos. IXP's formidable leadership team includes: Chief Legal Officer & Enterprise Risk Manager Amy Onder, Chief Financial Officer Scott Mazza, Managing Director of Technical Solutions Jeanette Messer, Chief Technical Architect Rajiv Mukhija, Managing Director of Southern Region Kelli Beaman, Managing Director of Central Region Daniel Posluszny, Managing Director of Northeast Region Harry Marshall, Director of Public Safety Consulting Kevin Kearns, Director of Security Services Michael Anderson, and Vice President of Business Development Joe Estey.

"During the past 20 years, IXP Corporation has gained a tremendous amount of public safety experience and depth of knowledge in emergency response services. We supported New York City's technical and operational 911 environments during their most difficult times, and we've learned what is important to local mayors, city councilmembers, and community leaders," said Metro. "We understand that each community has a strong desire to maintain its unique character and the way that they provide services to the public. In essence, the value of our services and solutions are measured by how well we can seamlessly integrate into the unique fabric and dynamics of each community."

Since its inception, IXP has served more than 100 state and local government clients and over 40 colleges, universities, and medical campuses throughout the country. To accommodate growth projections and to support 200+ employees, IXP recently signed a new seven-year lease for more than 7,100 square feet of class-A office space in Princeton, NJ.

According to Consalvos, "IXP has transformed the concept of managed services to encompass a unique synthesis of performance-based metrics and financial predictability. We understand the critical nexus between the public's call for help, the first responders, and each community's capabilities. By reengineering and managing emergency response business processes, we provide critical value to the public safety community and the public they protect."

Onder added, "IXP has always changed and improved because of our team-oriented culture and our employees' seasoned expertise. Recognized as a company of 'firsts' in the public safety market, we are committed to continuing this trajectory as we move into our next 20 years. We are well-positioned to help even more communities preserve their own identities by providing cost effective services and solutions."

As it looks to the future, IXP is monitoring emerging technologies, such as intelligent video analytics, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing technologies to support its technology-enabled operational services. Always cognizant of the fact that technology can be confusing to many clients, IXP will deploy its public safety expertise to select the technology that is best suited to each community's abilities, infrastructure, and culture.

Metro concluded, "Over the next five to ten years, we foresee major changes occurring with respect to how public safety services are delivered to the public. We are looking forward to designing and implementing the emergency communications center of the future with new technologies and operational efficiencies. What will never change is IXP's vision to make all communities safer."

About IXP Corporation: IXP Corporation (www.ixpcorp.com) is a public safety managed services company. IXP delivers long-term, financially sustainable 911 emergency communications services and solutions for local governments, colleges, universities, and medical campuses. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with a nationwide base of clients, IXP is the market leader for 911 managed services and the go-to company for tackling the toughest challenges in public safety.

